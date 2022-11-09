Donald Trump takes another shot at Ron DeSantis, says he received ‘more votes’ in Florida than the Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis may believe Tuesday night’s re-election was a “win for the ages,” but former President Donald Trump isn’t sold.
Trump took to Truth Social to diminish DeSantis’ accomplishment Wednesday.
“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?”
Trump’s statement elides key context, including the reality that more people vote in presidential election years than other cycles.
But for those looking for evidence that Trump feels pressure from the freshly re-elected Florida Governor, the Truth Social post offered yet another slice of proof.
Trump, despite endorsing DeSantis and claiming to have voted for him Tuesday, continues to go negative on the Governor.
Trump derided DeSantis on NewsNation and Fox News in reports that ran Election Day. He recycled his claim that he carried DeSantis to the Governor’s Mansion in 2018 and threatened to spill secrets about the Governor should DeSantis run in 2024.
“He was not going to be able to even be a factor in the race. And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over,” Trump said. “I got him the nomination. He didn’t get it. I got it, because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it.”
“Then he ran, and he wasn’t supposed to be able to win,” Trump said, describing the Governor’s race against Democrat Andrew Gillum. “I did two rallies, we had 52,000 people each one and he won. I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”
“I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife,” Trump added, per Fox News.
Before those interviews in recent days, Trump devoted time at multiple rallies to spotlighting a poll extremely favorable to the former President, showing him with 71% support in a hypothetical national Republican Primary, compared to 10% for the man he called “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
“All right, so it’s Trump, 71. Ron DeSantis, 10. That’s OK,” Trump deadpanned on Monday night in Ohio.
Trump claims he made DeSantis, but clearly the dynamic has frayed, and should be expected to deteriorate further.
Ocean Joe
November 9, 2022 at 5:51 pm
OK reds, you got your Hatfields and McCoys. Seems to me it’s time to dump Trump on the garbage heap. Give up on election denialism and a thousand other lies. You can win elections fairly. You don’t have to ransack the capitol. You don’t need to cling to climate denialism ether. Rejoin America. I’m shocked you didn’t wipe the Dems out yesterday. Win with good ideas instead of losing with losers like the bloated, spoiled brat.
Leonard
November 9, 2022 at 6:23 pm
Many Rs grow weary of this childish behavior. Great policies…but Trump just can’t help himself from a personality perspective. Yes–he helped make DeSantis…Putnam was leading DeSantis in the polls by 15%…one Trump tweet made it a dead heat. One Trump appearance turned it into a 15% lead for DeSantis. Yes–in a Presidential election Trump got more votes. But he only won by 370,000 or so votes (about 3% more than Biden). DeSantis, in an off year election, got 4.6 million votes and won by 19%. He did that without Trump’s (which is shameful on Trump’s part). Even worse—Trump started bad mouthing DeSantis before yesterday’s election was over. Message to all of them—it’s not about THEM—it’s about our COUNTRY!
Based Desantis Supporter
November 9, 2022 at 6:25 pm
This boomer needs to step aside. He has become irrelevant. His endorsed candidates cost us the senate. Meanwhile desantis and the Florida GOP single handedly won us the house
Tim K
November 9, 2022 at 7:03 pm
On behalf of all intelligent conservatives I would like to say one thing: Donald Trump please go away. You’ve done enough damage to the party and to the country. You’re an 80 year old with the temper of a 7 year old and an ego the size of Texas. We’ve had enough!
Joe Corsin
November 9, 2022 at 7:19 pm
AH HAHAHA!!! Now look at the duped conservative victims of snake oil. Took these idiots 6 years to dump the grifter. By God you people aren’t competent enough to vote at all!!! This is all your doing! This is why there won’t ever be a Republican president again in your lifetimes!!!
NCheel7763
November 9, 2022 at 8:23 pm
In my opinion DeSantis is a better version of Trump. DeSantis has shown he is more than comfortable making the hard decisions and he does not allow people to push him or Florida around. I think sending those illegals into the big blue cities is one of the best political moves I’ve ever seen. He called attention to a problem, and he demonstrated that Florida would not be pushed around. He also excels in managing policy that is in the best interest of his state. He got his state through Covid much better than most governors, and he knows how to handle a natural disaster. Unlike Trump, he actually behaves like a mature adult and he knows how to work with others without creating division and hate and mistrust. As far as I’m concerned Trump has done more harm than good and I for one would rejoice if he would just go away.
Joe Corsin
November 9, 2022 at 10:41 pm
He’s cooked if he runs in 2024. COOKED!!!!!!!!!
David in Shoreline
November 9, 2022 at 8:46 pm
Trump can go to hell. Every time he badmouths America’s Governor, I’ll be making another contribution to DeSantis’ 2024 campaign.
I was such a crazy devoted Trump supporter in 2016 and 2020. It’s amazing how quickly your opinion of someone can change.
Joe Corsin
November 9, 2022 at 10:40 pm
Quick??? It took you six years to figure out the guy was a nut??? Seek help for substance abuse for Christ sakes. You people aren’t competent enough to vote!!!
Yrral
November 9, 2022 at 9:28 pm
Mar a Lago and the Governor’s mansion will be impacted by Nicole,God do not love no evil Republicans
Joe Corsin
November 9, 2022 at 10:38 pm
And Trump will rip off some insurance company. He’s done it before.
Anonymous Florida Government Employee
November 9, 2022 at 9:59 pm
Everybody in Tallahassee hates Ron DeSantis at a personal level.
There’s a reason he’s feuded within the GOP with Trump & Rick Scott. Nobody likes the guy. He’s a complete prick, and it’ll be hilarious to see that exposed on the national level if he runs for POTUS.
Brian Brady
November 9, 2022 at 10:59 pm
President Trump is really being petty. I would like to remember him fondly but he is making it hard to do that. Governors DeSantis, Sununu, Noem, (dare I say) Lake , and Senators Scotts (Tim and Rick), and Lee represent the future Republican leadeship