Donald Trump takes another shot at Ron DeSantis, says he received ‘more votes’ in Florida than the Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis may believe Tuesday night’s re-election was a “win for the ages,” but former President Donald Trump isn’t sold.

Trump took to Truth Social to diminish DeSantis’ accomplishment Wednesday.

“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?”

Trump’s statement elides key context, including the reality that more people vote in presidential election years than other cycles.

But for those looking for evidence that Trump feels pressure from the freshly re-elected Florida Governor, the Truth Social post offered yet another slice of proof.

Trump, despite endorsing DeSantis and claiming to have voted for him Tuesday, continues to go negative on the Governor.

Trump derided DeSantis on NewsNation and Fox News in reports that ran Election Day. He recycled his claim that he carried DeSantis to the Governor’s Mansion in 2018 and threatened to spill secrets about the Governor should DeSantis run in 2024.

“He was not going to be able to even be a factor in the race. And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over,” Trump said. “I got him the nomination. He didn’t get it. I got it, because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it.”

“Then he ran, and he wasn’t supposed to be able to win,” Trump said, describing the Governor’s race against Democrat Andrew Gillum. “I did two rallies, we had 52,000 people each one and he won. I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”

“I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife,” Trump added, per Fox News.

Before those interviews in recent days, Trump devoted time at multiple rallies to spotlighting a poll extremely favorable to the former President, showing him with 71% support in a hypothetical national Republican Primary, compared to 10% for the man he called “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“All right, so it’s Trump, 71. Ron DeSantis, 10. That’s OK,” Trump deadpanned on Monday night in Ohio.

Trump claims he made DeSantis, but clearly the dynamic has frayed, and should be expected to deteriorate further.