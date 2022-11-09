Last Call for 11.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

While Tuesday was a historic night for the Florida GOP and a catastrophic night for the Florida Democratic Party, the night for one set of ballot questions was more, meh.

Penny taxes, called that because they levy one cent on the dollar, went 50/50 last night. Four of eight ballot questions passed in various counties across the state.

First, the winners.

Alachua County’s “Wild Spaces and Public Places” penny tax squeaked by 52%-48%, extending and expanding the existing program. Since 2017, customers have paid a half-cent sales tax to raise money to protect the environment and improve parks in the county, but the program is set to end at the end of 2024. With the new approval, voters extended that tax through 2032 and added another half-cent sales tax for infrastructure.

Osceola County voters also extended a one-cent sales tax till 2045 by 58%-42%. The tax benefits schools, parks, sensitive land, public safety, reducing traffic and reducing flooding.

By 65%-35%, Pasco County voters gave 15 more years of life to their one-cent tax to help school district construction, including renovations and new schools, plus transportation, public safety and the environment. The measure extended the tax from 2025 to 2039.

Sarasota County’s penny tax passed by 78%-22%, the widest margin in the state. Like Pasco’s tax, its passage similarly extends the county’s tax program from 2025 to 2039.

The following taxes weren’t as fortunate.

Perhaps another victim of Tampa Bay’s big shift to the right, Hillsborough County’s “All for Transportation” tax lost 51%-49%, a narrow defeat after voters approved a court-stricken version of the tax in 2018. The measure was under another court challenge, so its future was uncertain, but voters gave their answer, killing the 30-year program.

Orange County’s 20-year transportation surtax proposal also failed, 58%-42%. The measure, backed by County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, fell victim to the Ax the Tax campaign.

St. Johns County sought its own penny tax to benefit local infrastructure until 2032. However, the measure lost 63%-37%.

Finally, penny taxes’ most resounding rout came in Walton County, where voters killed a tax initiative 69%-31%. The measure would have funded infrastructure projects for the next 30 years.

“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?”

— Former President Donald Trump on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory.

