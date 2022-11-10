November 10, 2022
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team Chairs
Ron DeSantis is turning up everywhere ... and on the national stage.

Jesse SchecknerNovember 10, 20224min1

‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’

Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday, his office announced the launch of a new webpage where those who want to turn their fandom into a paycheck can apply to work in his administration.

The webpage, JoinTeamDeSanits.com offers a streamlined application form “qualified” jobseekers can fill out and attach a resume and cover sheet.

Applicants who want to “help continue the Governor’s mission to keep Florida free” can choose one or more of 17 areas of interest and 25 state agencies and departments.

“During my second term in office, we will remain focused on continuing to lead on the priorities that matter to Floridians like keeping our schools open and free from indoctrination, protecting and preserving our world-class environment, and maintaining a booming economy,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.”

DeSantis’ Office Thursday also named three post-re-election transition team Chairs.

Two former Chiefs of Staff to the Governor — Adrian Lukis and Shane Strum — will oversee the transition. Lukis is now a partner at the Tampa-based lobbying and public relations firm, Ballard Partners, while Strum is President and CEO of Broward Health.

Miami lawyer Scott Wagner, the current Vice Chair of the South Florida Water Management District and a 2017 member of the Orange Bowl Committee, will fill the third slot.

“Over the coming weeks, the Keeping Florida Free Transition Team will meet with current leaders in state government, as well as Florida leaders who are interested in public service,” a press note from the Governor’s Office said. “Following those meetings, the team will advise Gov. DeSantis on important appointments for his second term in office.”

DeSantis won a landslide victory over former Congressman and Gov. Charlie Crist on Tuesday, capturing more than 59% of the vote.

The nearly 20-percentage point lead marked the largest margin of victory ever for a Republican Governor in Florida and dwarfed the narrow win DeSantis secured in 2018 over Democrat Andrew Gillum.

DeSantis’ transition team Chairs that year included Congressman Matt Gaetz, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, then-Sen. George LeMieux and former Lt. Gov. Toni Jennings, who served alongside Gov. Jeb Bush.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    November 10, 2022 at 9:14 pm

    Help Wanted:
    – Christian fascists
    – Far right terrorists
    – Anti-government bombers
    – GOP sycophants
    – grifters
    – oh, and throw in a black man but no gays!

    Reply

