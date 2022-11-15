Moms for Liberty slams national teachers union for claiming it knows child needs best

A Florida-based parental rights group is slamming the nation’s largest teachers union over messaging that teachers know better what kids should learn.

Moms for Liberty, headquartered in Melbourne, is taking issue with a National Education Association (NEA) tweet. The teachers union posted, “Teachers love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive.”

Moms For Liberty, though, said parents know their own children’s needs best.

“Let’s see if we can help the NEA Today out a little bit here,” the group clapped back.

“We literally grew our babies in our bodies for nine months. We spent hours giving birth to the most precious gift we have ever been given. We nursed and cared for them as they depended solely on us for survival for months. We are their first teachers as we taught them to say their first words and take their first step. We have sat in ERs across the country as our babies have had raging fevers or broken bones. We sacrifice everything so that our kids can have a better life. WE LOVE OUR CHILDREN & KNOW BETTER THAN ANYONE WHAT THEY NEED TO THRIVE.”

The group made clear it took issue with the union messaging, not individual educators.

“Thank you to all the amazing teachers that do love their students and have dedicated their lives to teaching,” the Moms for Liberty post states. “We will partner with you but WE DO NOT CO-PARENT WITH the NEA, AFT (American Federation of Teachers), School Boards or any government entity.”

Moms for Liberty proved a powerful political force this year, especially in Florida, where candidates backed by the group won School Board seats in numerous counties. The group also allied itself closely with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had particular success with School Board endorsements and also won re-election by 19 percentage points over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.