Last Call for 12.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Florida Trend has named Yolanda Cash Jackson as Floridian of the Year.

Jackson helped lead the charge to place a sculpture of Mary McLeod Bethune in the National Statuary Hall Collection. In July, officials unveiled the statue, making the educator and civil rights activist the first African American to represent any state in the national collection.

The effort began in 2016 amid a backlash against Confederate symbols following the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina. Then-Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill removing one of Florida’s two delegates, Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith, from the national collection, and after the push from Jackson and others, lawmakers chose Bethune as Smith’s replacement.

Of course, Jackson’s achievements go far beyond securing Bethune’s immortalization on Capitol Hill. She is an accomplished attorney and lobbyist who has represented the state’s three private historically Black colleges and universities: Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Memorial University and Edward Waters University. Among other achievements, she also successfully secured a place for Black farmers in Florida’s medical marijuana industry.

Former State Sen. Arthenia Joyner, who was the fifth Black woman lawyer and is the longest practicing Black woman lawyer in Florida history, called Jackson a “pioneer.” With high praise like that and a growing list of achievements, Jackson is a fitting honoree for Floridian of the Year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis still holds the top spot among some bookies predicting who will win the presidency in 2024, but President Joe Biden has retaken the No. 2 slot from former President Donald Trump, according to Empire Stakes.

DeSantis overtook Trump in the New York betting site’s metrics following Republicans’ disappointing performance on Election Night. Now, Trump has continued falling and Biden has floated to second despite his poor favorability ratings.

Empire Stakes gives DeSantis a 31% chance, Biden a 22% chance and Trump a 20% chance at winning the 2024 race.

Quote of the Day

“If Larry (Fink) and his friends on Wall Street want to change the world, they should run for office, start a not-for-profit and go donate to the causes they care about. But using our cash — the state of Florida’s cash — to fund BlackRock’s social-engineering projects isn’t something Florida ever signed up for.”

— Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on divesting from BlackRock.

