Lauren Book lands committee spots dealing with appropriations, children, health policy

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book will work on several major committees this coming legislative term, per an announcement from Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

Book will serve on several major committees such as Appropriations, Judiciary and Rules. She’ll also work on several issues close to home for Book, such as the Education Postsecondary, Health Policy, and Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committees.

Book has made health and children’s issues a focus of her legislative career in the Senate. One of her biggest wins was a yearslong push to remove the sales tax for diaper purchases. A one-year version of that plan was inserted into this year’s budget, while Gov. Ron DeSantis has floated making the change permanent next Session.

Book has also pushed bills making sure Medicaid picks up the cost of breast milk, limiting the use of seclusion and restraint on students with disabilities. And she, of course, runs Lauren’s Kids, a nonprofit for children like herself who are sexual abuse survivors.

In addition, Book will sit on the Appropriations Committee on Education and the Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services. She also secured a spot on the Joint Legislative Budget Commission.

“I am honored to serve on these critical committees and defend the interests of children, families and working people in our state by fighting for policies to make Florida more affordable, freer and safer for us all,” Book said in a statement to Florida Politics.

Like the rest of her fellow Democrats, Book was denied any Chair positions after the Republican rout this past November. The GOP now holds a 28-12 supermajority in the Senate, giving them full control over the legislative process.

Book is entering her first full legislative term as caucus leader after fending off a significant Primary challenge from former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief.