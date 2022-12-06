Last Call for 12.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has put assignment of benefits agreements in the crosshairs.

Patronis, a Republican, spoke to attendees at the Florida Chamber’s 2022 Insurance Summit, where he outlined the current state of the insurance market and potential ways to stabilize it.

“While we’ve made some great strides over the last few years, we still have bad actors that continue to drive up rates. And in my opinion, there’s still much work to be done,” he said.

“In addition to targeting the financial incentives that drive up litigation, we must continue to readdress insurance and reinsurance issues and ensure that Citizens (Property Insurance Corp.) truly stays the insurer of last resort.”

The CFO, whose department houses the Office of Insurance Regulation, said the Legislature has the appetite to tackle reinsurance solutions and bad-faith lawsuit reform. But most importantly, he said, “we need to eliminate AOBs once and for all.”

___

Rep. Dianne Hart is elevating her service to Black lawmakers beyond Florida.

Has been elected to serve as the Caucus Regional Director for Region 6 of the National Caucus of Black State Legislators.

Hart, a Tampa Democrat who is beginning her third term in the Florida House, is the current Chair of Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus. Last week, she traveled to Las Vegas for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators legislative conference for workshops and training to help her in that role. By the end of the conference, she was returning as the new national regional director, serving constituents in Florida and Georgia.

“I’m honored to serve in this new role,” Hart said. “I look forward to not only advancing the causes of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, but assisting our colleagues in Georgia accomplish their goals for the betterment of their constituents.”

Now, Hart will be the one facilitating workshops, training, advocacy and more.

The bipartisan Florida Legislative Black Caucus elected Hart as its leader last month after former Rep. Kamia Brown, who the caucus had previously elected, lost her election to the Senate.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We’re peace, love, and dove. Nobody was shooting out of the airplane, that I can assure you.”

— Save Southern Heritage spokesperson Kirk D. Lyons on the bullet holes found near Lenny Curry’s office at Jacksonville City Hall.

