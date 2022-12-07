December 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Federal snapper-grouper fishing permit in works, as yet undefined

Wes WolfeDecember 6, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Push to put partisanship in Florida school board elections revived

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Health Care District of Palm Beach County

HeadlinesInfluence

Insurance summit: Jimmy Patronis wants to eliminate AOBs ‘once and for all’

gag grouper fwri
The vote on going to scoping won’t occur until the full Council takes up the issue.

The path toward a federal snapper-grouper permit requirement for private, recreational anglers remains an uncertain one.

The Snapper-Grouper Committee of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) discussed such a policy at length, but were reluctant to recommend which questions should be put toward the public during scoping, questions that would help define what that permit would be.

“Some fishermen requested exploring a recreational stamp or permit for snapper-grouper fishing and to improve recreational estimates by requiring recreational fishermen to report their catch,” according to the decision document for Amendment 46. “This recommendation has also been put forth by the Council’s Snapper-Grouper Advisory Panel (AP) numerous times. 

“Permits and reporting requirements have been implemented for the federal for-hire component of the recreational sector and the commercial sector for the snapper grouper, dolphin wahoo, and coastal migratory pelagic fisheries to improve estimates of effort or catch in the South Atlantic region. However, these requirements do not cover the private recreational component.” 

SAFMC staff, seeking guidance from the Snapper-Grouper Committee, offered numerous options in how to create a permit from the ground up. The Council makes policy for federal saltwater fisheries from the North Carolina Outer Banks to the Florida Keys.

“I don’t know that all of these options, we really want to scope every single one of these things,” SAFMC Snapper-Grouper Committee Chairwoman Jessica McCawley said at the Council’s meetings this week at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. “Like, the fee is a good example — do we even really want to scope that? I was talking with (SAFMC fishery management plan coordinator) John (Hadley) over here — he can make a list of everything that we said we want to take to scoping. He can put it in a single document in the committee report. 

“We can look at that, and when we get to full Council, we could delete some of these items. That way, we’re not going back here again on all the things we just said to put in the document.”

The AP backed the idea of a vessel-based, versus individual-based, permit. Questions also exist about the possibility of an educational requirement. 

“I think we’re going to winnow this down to a relatively few questions in the scoping document,” said Spud Woodward, Council member and former Director of the Georgia Coastal Resources Division. “I think it lends itself to virtual input. 

“So, unless it unduly burdens staff and interrupts other things, if we can do it before the March meeting (of the Council), it’ll help us keep the momentum going on this, and maybe help us refine things at the March meeting a little better than we’ve been able to do.”

The vote on going to scoping won’t occur until the full Council takes up the issue.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis appoints three to Health Care District of Palm Beach County

nextPush to put partisanship in Florida school board elections revived

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories