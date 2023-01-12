January 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis blames ‘globalist’ Joe Biden for Chinese influence

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 12, 20234min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on defense of gas stoves

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Don’t let the door hit you, FTX: Naming rights deal for Miami Heat arena terminated

FederalHeadlines

Maxwell Alejandro Frost devotes first speech to defending abortion rights

Patronis
'They leave the whole damned house open.'

CFO Jimmy Patronis is speaking out against Chinese nationals buying property in the “Free State of Florida.”

Patronis, during an appearance on Thursday’s Fox & Friends First, echoed the concerns of Gov. Ron DeSantis about the subject, which recurred during a press conference earlier this week.

The CFO blasted “globalist” policies from the Joe Biden administration, suggesting they left openings for Chinese exploitation.

“It’s not like leaving a key under the mat of the door for our enemies or our friends,” Patronis explained. “They leave the whole damned house open.”

Patronis also noted the seeming irony of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking a tougher position on Chinese land acquisition than the administration in Washington.

“It’s a shocker that somebody like Trudeau is actually leading ahead of the United States on this,” Patronis asserted. “Look, the Biden administration isn’t the one running this policy. Their teleprompter is.”

The CFO’s comments follow up on concerns the Governor voiced at a press conference earlier this week.

“If you look at the Chinese Communist Party, they’ve been very active throughout the Western Hemisphere in gobbling up land and investing in different things. And, you know, when they have interests that are opposed to ours, and you’ve seen how they’ve wielded their authority — especially with President Xi (Jinping), who’s taken a much more Marxist-Leninist turn since he’s been ruling China — that is not in the best interests of Florida to have the Chinese Communist Party owning farmland, owning land close to military bases,” DeSantis said.

The USDA notes that as of 2020, “reported foreign-held agricultural land” constitutes 5.8% of Florida’s total. That’s among the highest proportions in the country.

DeSantis’ concerns extend beyond Chinese land purchases. He also cried foul about the workmanship in toys imported from the country, offering a warning to Santa Claus in the process.

“All this stuff is made in China and a lot of it breaks, it’s cheap stuff,” the Governor lamented.

“And I’m just thinking to myself like, ‘OK, you get it from China because it’s cheaper to pay.’ But if it doesn’t even last a week, then what difference does it make? So a lot of these things we got? Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys because let’s just make it here … honestly anywhere, but not China.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMoms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

nextMaxwell Alejandro Frost devotes first speech to defending abortion rights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories