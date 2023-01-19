January 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Greg Steube hospitalized after high fall at his home
Greg Steube is still angry over how the Afghanistan pullout went down.

Jacob OglesJanuary 18, 20234min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida College System Presidents back Gov. DeSantis’ higher education vision

HeadlinesInfluence

Bipartisan bill slashing property taxes on affordable apartments refiled

HeadlinesInfluence

House Infrastructure Strategies Committee hears of complex needs for natural disaster planning

steube getty
He reportedly fell about 25 feet before being transported to a Sarasota hospital.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized after a fall from his home.

His congressional office confirmed the incident.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries,” reads a statement from his congressional office. “We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

The Sarasota Republican was reportedly doing routine home maintenance and apparently fell from his roof about 25 feet to the ground.

Steube was found at his home by a staffer to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican. Buchanan and Steube represent adjacent congressional districts and serve together on the House Ways and Means Committee. Buchanan’s staffer was actually in the neighborhood doing part time delivery work.

Steube first won election to Congress in 2018, defeating two other Republicans in a high-profile primary, then easily winning the General Election in the deep red district.

He quickly developed a reputation as one of the most conservative members of Florida’s congressional delegation. In particular, he has made gun rights and the Second Amendment key parts of his political agenda.

His political career launched in the Florida Legislature, where he served two years in the state Senate and six in the state House. During that time, he pushed against restrictions on property rights such as limits on use of homes for vacation rentals. He also pushed for the ability for individuals to bring concealed weapons into public locations including courthouses.

Steube also sponsored a state law barring municipalities from imposing local gun restrictions.

Before holding office, Steube served in the Army as an Airborne Infantry Officer and later as a JAG Corps Officer. He served as the Chief of Detainee Operations for Multinational Division North in Iraq with the 25th Infantry Division.

He comes from a political and law enforcement family in Southwest Florida, where father Brad Steube served as Manatee County Sheriff for years.

Steube and wife Jennifer have one child, son Ethan.

Other elected officials expressed concerns for Steube and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Please join (my wife) Ann and me in wishing Greg a speedy recovery,” tweeted Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican. “We’re keeping him and the Steube family in our prayers.”

Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, tweeted: “Praying for you, brother.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida College System Presidents back Gov. DeSantis' higher education vision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories