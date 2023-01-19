Greg Steube hospitalized after high fall at his home

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized after a fall from his home.

His congressional office confirmed the incident.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries,” reads a statement from his congressional office. “We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

The Sarasota Republican was reportedly doing routine home maintenance and apparently fell from his roof about 25 feet to the ground.

Steube was found at his home by a staffer to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican. Buchanan and Steube represent adjacent congressional districts and serve together on the House Ways and Means Committee. Buchanan’s staffer was actually in the neighborhood doing part time delivery work.

Steube first won election to Congress in 2018, defeating two other Republicans in a high-profile primary, then easily winning the General Election in the deep red district.

He quickly developed a reputation as one of the most conservative members of Florida’s congressional delegation. In particular, he has made gun rights and the Second Amendment key parts of his political agenda.

His political career launched in the Florida Legislature, where he served two years in the state Senate and six in the state House. During that time, he pushed against restrictions on property rights such as limits on use of homes for vacation rentals. He also pushed for the ability for individuals to bring concealed weapons into public locations including courthouses.

Steube also sponsored a state law barring municipalities from imposing local gun restrictions.

Before holding office, Steube served in the Army as an Airborne Infantry Officer and later as a JAG Corps Officer. He served as the Chief of Detainee Operations for Multinational Division North in Iraq with the 25th Infantry Division.

He comes from a political and law enforcement family in Southwest Florida, where father Brad Steube served as Manatee County Sheriff for years.

Steube and wife Jennifer have one child, son Ethan.

Other elected officials expressed concerns for Steube and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Please join (my wife) Ann and me in wishing Greg a speedy recovery,” tweeted Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican. “We’re keeping him and the Steube family in our prayers.”

Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, tweeted: “Praying for you, brother.”