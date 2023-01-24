January 24, 2023
Vickie Cartwright to leave job leading Broward County schools
Will Vickie Cartwright get fired — again?

Anne GeggisJanuary 24, 20236min1

636547399544608465-OSH-Vickie-Cartwright-022018-JS-0018
The Broward County Superintendent became the third school leader to be ousted from her position since November.

​​Seventy-one days after she was fired, and 42 days after that firing was rescinded, embattled Broward County schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to sever ties with the Broward County School Board Tuesday.

After a break in Tuesday’s School Board meeting, following one School Board member’s demand for Cartwright’s immediate resignation, the Superintendent said she would leave her position leading the country’s sixth-largest school district “by mutual consent.”

“Do you agree to do (separation) by mutual agreement?” Board Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” said Cartwright, who was hired last February at an annual salary of $350,000.

The terms of her departure are scheduled to come before the School Board at next month’s meeting.

So ended three months of questions about Cartwright’s leadership of the 259,624-student system student that became more heated when she faced a Board with a majority of members that Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed.

That so-called “reform board” fired Cartwright Nov. 14, at their last scheduled meeting before three seats were filled with elected Board meetings. The new Board rescinded Cartwright’s firing but then scheduled her continued employment to be reconsidered Tuesday.

And Tuesday, she became the third schools Superintendent to be ousted since November, following school leaders in Sarasota and Brevard counties.

Torey Alston, one of the DeSantis-appointed Board members that remained after the election, said that it was time to turn the page. His comments followed a litany of complaints that included charges of students without books, unpaid invoices and the leader of the administrators’ association who said Cartwright left her association with no choice but to sue in court.

“The carousel of crazy will end once we have a nonpolarizing and nondivisive Superintendent up on the dais,” Alston said. “I am interested in sustainable and effective leadership.”

Board member Debbi Hixon said, however, that she still believed the district was moving forward and she was going along with Cartwright’s departure “with a heavy heart.”

Cartwright came in as the interim leader of Broward schools when the aftershocks of the Parkland school shooting resulted in the arrest and firing of the previous Superintendent in the spring of 2021, Robert Runcie.

Cartwright was not in a decision-making capacity during the controversy that resulted in the removal of four Broward County School Board members. Their removal was recommended after a grand jury report impaneled in response to the shooting found that the Board members were negligent in not addressing the needed school repairs sooner.

Just Monday, the state Department of Education had sent a letter reprimanding Cartwright for not providing requested school safety data.

Scott Strauss, the vice chancellor of the DOE’s Office of Safe Schools (OSS), blasted Cartwright in a Monday letter, first reported in the Florida Voice, for not providing data the state asked for in September. It’s a chronic issue for which the OSS will hold the Superintendent “fully accountable” for, the letter says.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • Claude Kirk the younger

    January 24, 2023 at 4:34 pm

    It can be a messy and a diffucult process for liberals to understand when we have to put the boot to wokesters backsides in order to help them find the door in Florida. I get that. But get used to it liberals. Whats that Barak used to love to say as he rubbed salt into conservatives wounds back in the day? Hmmmmm oh yeah here it is: “Elections Have Consequences” (Obama, 2008)

    Reply

