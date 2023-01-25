Last Call for 1.25.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Toby Overdorf filed legislation that would protect Floridian businesses in the event they are “targeted” by the Internal Revenue Service.

The legislation would require state-chartered financial institutions to generate a regular report on IRS inquiries into Florida accounts; require online apps that report digital monetary transactions to issue 1099s to Florida businesses; and establish a “Civil Liability Trust Fund” to help Florida’s small businesses defend, or even sue the IRS in the event of politically motivated audits or federal overreach.

The bills (SB 372/HB 507) come half a year after President Joe Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which included a funding boost for the IRS to hire around 87,000 new agents.

“The prospect of 87,000 more IRS agents is terrifying. So, while our friends in Congress try to derail funding for this ludicrous band of harassers, we, at the state level, are arming our small businesses with the tools they need to fight back if targeted due to political affiliation or ideological differences,” Ingoglia said.

State and national Republicans have panned the move to expand the IRS workforce, including Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who warned a more robust IRS could lead to a “small business shakedown” by the federal government. He praised Ingoglia and Oberdorf for trying to address it at the state level.

“Today, the Florida Legislature took its first step in fighting back against the IRS. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Toby Overdorf have filed one of the most important pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Floridians and small businesses from the IRS’s expansion that includes adding 87,000 new IRS agents,” Patronis said.

“Capital is flowing to Florida at historic levels, and there’s no doubt the Biden Administration will target our middle class to fund their already bloated programs. Now is the time to take a stand against the IRS, and I’ve never been more proud to be a Floridian.”

Moms for Liberty announced it will hold its second Annual National “Joyful Warriors” Summit in Philadelphia this summer.

This week in January also marks exactly two years since Moms for Liberty became a national organization, expanding beyond Florida in 2021 and into New York. The organization now has a footprint in 43 states.

The “Joyful Warrior” Summit will be held June 29-July 2 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. Moms for Liberty said it will announce “major keynote speakers” in the coming weeks, and that the event will also include breakout sessions on recent controversies in K-12 education and stories from parents on how they are battling for a voice in their children’s public education.

“It is only fitting that we have our National Summit at the birthplace of our nation’s own freedom from government control and tyranny. Philadelphia is the perfect place to showcase our nation’s core value of liberty, especially at a time when government leaders there have brought back mask mandates in some K-12 public schools. We are excited to rally with our fellow joyful warriors in Philadelphia just days before America celebrates the 4th of July,” Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich said in a news release.

Moms for Liberty, founded in Brevard County, has proved a powerful political force, especially in Florida, where candidates backed by the group won School Board seats in numerous counties. The group also allied itself closely with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had particular success with School Board endorsements and also won re-election in a landslide last year.

“We’re here to give notice to Gov. DeSantis that if he does not negotiate with the College Board to allow AP African American Stud-ies to be taught in the classrooms across the state of Florida that these three young people will be the lead plaintiffs in a historic lawsuit.”

— Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking at a rally in the state Capitol.

