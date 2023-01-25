Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.

“Tampa Bay not only serves as home to Tampa General Hospital/Florida Health Sciences Center, one of the nation’s leading academic health systems but is a growing hub for innovation, research and biotechnology. This city is uniquely well-positioned to fuel a world-class medical and research district, and we are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council to expand this further and amplify its impact,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital/Florida Health Sciences Center.

Tampa General is a world-class leader in health care, globally renowned for its clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology. In teaming up with the council, TGH aims to recruit and attract renowned clinicians, providers and researchers to the burgeoning Medical and Research district.

As TGH works to increase access to high-quality health care for Tampa and Florida residents, the council identifies the opportunity for the new district to serve as an economic engine for the greater Tampa Bay area. The district’s growth will attract new partnerships, and create prosperity through new jobs, thriving industries and a healthier population in this region.

In a recent study, the Washington Economics Group reported that the Tampa Medical and Research District (TMD) will generate $8.3 billion in annual economic impact to the state of Florida every year, and support 57,900 jobs for Florida families.

“The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is proud to partner with Tampa General Hospital to realize its vision for a globally renowned Medical and Research district,” said Craig J. Richard, CEcD, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. “This partnership aligns perfectly with the EDC’s own strategic plan goals for business recruitment, place-making, and talent attraction and development — allowing our team to exercise its diverse strengths in the creation and promotion of this innovative new district that will shape the economic future of our region.”

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector, adding more than 17,000 jobs since 2018.

Together organizations aim to take advantage of that growth. The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council will support Tampa General Hospital with a land use survey and planning, strategic partnership creation, talent attraction, research and life science business recruitment, workforce housing project identification, and marketing services over the next five years.

The first task on the list? A land survey within the existing boundaries defined by Tampa General Hospital to assess potential development and redevelopment sites for medical, research, and health care business use.

Tampa Bay Economic Development Council for a Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences will establish a new role to oversee the partnership and serve as a project manager.

The council will also offer additional strategic leadership, community development, and administrative services through the development of the new Medical and Research District.