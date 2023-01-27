T.K. Waters endorses Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is endorsing Republican Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council District 11.

“Raul Arias is the only candidate for District 11 who has the integrity and principles that we can trust on the City Council. He is a Navy Veteran, local business owner, and a strong advocate for the men and women of law enforcement. I am proud to support Raul Arias for City Council and encourage fellow conservatives to do the same,” Waters said in a news release.

Arias is running for the seat currently held by termed-out City Councilmember Danny Becton. He launched his campaign in early 2022 and was one of three candidates to qualify for the March 21 municipal ballot. He faces fellow Republican Norman Brewer and Democrat Ramon Day.

“I am truly honored to have the endorsement of Jacksonville’s great Sheriff. As the next City Councilman from District 11, I will work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to combat crime and I will make sure our officers have the resources they need to keep us safe,” Arias said.

Waters’ endorsement follows the campaign’s announcement last week that it had earned support from the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters. Arias has also been endorsed by JAXBIZ of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce as well as Republican City Councilmembers Kevin Carrico, Rory Diamond and Nick Howland.

Arias, a Navy veteran who owns the popular Mambos restaurants, is a familiar figure in Jacksonville and a rising star in local politics. Mayor Lenny Curry appointed him to the Housing & Community Development Commission, on which he currently serves as Vice Chair.

He so far holds the fundraising advantage in the race with nearly $120,000 raised and about $99,000 in the bank as of Jan. 13. By comparison, Brewer has raised about $98,000 and had $66,906 on hand through the same date. Day is in a distant third with $22,260 raised and $5,801 left to spend.

For years, District 11 on Jacksonville’s Southside has been a safe bet for Republicans and Arias is seen as the establishment favorite in the contest. All three candidates will appear on the March ballot. If no candidate gets a simple majority, the top two finishers, regardless of party, would move into a May runoff in the General Election.