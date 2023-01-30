January 30, 2023
Florida Society of Anesthesiologists celebrates physician anesthesiologists

Peter Schorsch January 30, 2023

Anesthesia_Aisys-CS21
'We are dedicated to providing the safest and most cost-effective care to our patients in their most vulnerable moments.'

The Florida Society of Anesthesiologists (FSA) is celebrating Physician Anesthesiologists Week, a weeklong of advocacy and public outreach centered on the idea that anesthesiologists are uniquely qualified to lead patient care and the importance of physician-led anesthesia care.

The week began Sunday and will run through Saturday, Feb. 4. 

“As physician anesthesiologists, we are the backbone of the operating room and critical care settings. We are dedicated to providing the safest and most cost-effective care to our patients in their most vulnerable moments,” said FSA President Dr. Brence Sell. “We are proud to be a part of Physician Anesthesiologists Week and to advocate for the important role of physician-led, patient-centered care.”

The FSA is a leading advocate for physician-led anesthesia care in Florida, messaging to stakeholders and lawmakers that its patient-centered, physician-led model not only saves lives, but is the most economical means of providing care. 

The group, along with the Florida Medical Association, opposed scope of practice expansion for nurse anesthetists in 2020 (HB 607), which expanded advanced practice registered nurses and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists’ (CRNA) ability to exert greater independence in their practice by relaxing doctor supervision requirements. 

The Physicians Anesthesiologists Week comes immediately on the heels of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology’s Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Week, which was recognized Jan. 22-28.

That group advocates for CRNA independence and, during its advocacy week, informs the public about anesthesia safety and the benefits of receiving care from a CRNA. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com

