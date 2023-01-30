Gov. DeSantis announces $7B road plan

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $7 billion infrastructure plan that, if approved by lawmakers, could expedite 20 different road projects mainly in Central and South Florida.

Called Moving Florida Forward, the Governor’s plan calls for spending $4 billion and borrowing the additional money to accelerate the construction of the roads. Without the additional funding, DeSantis said, some of the roads wouldn’t be built for another 20 years.

“I don’t think we can wait 20 years to get this type of relief,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Auburndale where he announced the plan.

The $4 billion investment is coming from the state’s general revenue surplus. The Governor said he will dedicate an additional $134 million over a four-year period to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to support the projects.

“These are all projects in the pipeline. They have been approved by local communities. They are really ready to get going, we just need to put the funds in place,” DeSantis said Monday, adding that the money will expand interchanges and as well as widen highways.

Many of the announced projects include expansion of major highways, some of which are notorious for traffic jams and congestion, including Interstate 4, which traverses the middle of the state from Daytona Beach all the way to Tampa.

DeSantis first hinted back in the fall at a major transportation package, but the announcement was delayed after Hurricane Ian battered the state.

The Governor rolled out the package the same week he is also expected to deliver its overall budget recommendations to the Legislature for the upcoming Session that starts in March.

FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said it’s the largest investment he has seen in road construction in his 20 year career with the state.

DeSantis at the Monday press conference also touted the recent rollback of tolls for some commuters. The Legislature agreed to direct $500 million to the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to set up the toll relief program for drivers that notch 35 transactions a month on their SunPass or other transponders.