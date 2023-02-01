February 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ruth’s List Florida welcomes Christina Diamond as interim CEO

Peter SchorschFebruary 1, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Life hack: Administration seeks $150M to boost Florida’s cybersecurity

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis pushes for more pension spending in new budget

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis’ budget ensures prison guards make more than Wawa clerks

Christina Diamond ART
Diamond has worked in Florida politics for 15 years.

Veteran political strategist Christina Diamond is joining Ruth’s List Florida as interim CEO, the group’s board of directors announced.

Current CEO Lucy Sedgwick will remain in an advisory capacity for a transition period to help onboard Diamond.

“The board extends our deepest gratitude to Lucy for all she has done to grow Ruth’s List during her tenure. Lucy has truly been a tireless, inspiring and dedicated leader elevating Ruth’s List to be a truly powerful voice in Florida Democratic politics,” said Ruth’s List Florida Board of Directors Chair Susan Stackhouse-Bosquez.

“While bittersweet, we were thrilled to find an exceptional leader to continue Lucy’s good work. The organization is in excellent hands with Christina taking over at the helm.”

Diamond has worked in Florida politics for 15 years, and is currently the president and owner of Diamond Strategies, a campaign consulting firm that helps clients engage and attract donors, build statewide strategy and communicate effectively.

Diamond’s clients include the Florida Alliance, Future Majority and candidates up and down the ballot.

She previously served as senior advisor and finance director to the Florida Democratic Party and on former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s Senate campaign.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Ruth’s List team at such an important time as we build towards 2024 and beyond,” Diamond said. “I’ve been a supporter and admirer of the work this organization has done and the unique role they play in the state. I’m ready to jump in and take over where Lucy left off, continuing to grow this organization’s resources and capacity to ensure we stay a force in Florida politics.”

Diamond lives in St. Petersburg with her husband, former state Rep. Ben Diamond, and their three children.

Sedgwick joined Ruth’s List Florida as CEO in early 2021.

“It’s been an honor to lead Ruth’s List these past several years,” Sedgwick said.

“This organization has been a bright light in the Florida political landscape. We’ve increased our financial support, assembled the most talented team, and our work yielded one of the most successful election cycles in the organization’s history, despite a tough environment for Democrats. I look forward to working with Christina to ensure a smooth transition and the organization’s longevity and future success.”

Ruth’s List Florida works to elect Democratic, pro-choice women in Florida. Since its inception in 2008, it has raised more than $7.5 million and elected nearly 250 women to state and local offices. The group has also trained more than 2,500 candidates and staff.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSusan McManus: Florida's racial mix is a look at America's Future

nextLife hack: Administration seeks $150M to boost Florida's cybersecurity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories