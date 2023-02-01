Last Call for 2.1.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year, recommending $114.8 billion in overall spending.

The top-line number stands for a $3.8 billion increase from the current year’s budget and the Governor’s office notes it includes total reserves of over $15 billion.

“Florida’s focus on freedom has led us to outpace the nation on all fronts. Through the Framework for Freedom Budget, we are establishing freedom first policies to benefit Florida workers and families and to provide a framework for future prosperity,” DeSantis said in a news release.

“Florida will fight against federal headwinds by putting forth sound fiscal policies that keep more money in the pockets of Floridians. Our budget proposal not only builds on the successes of the past four years but ensures that Florida will continue to thrive.”

Some highlights from the budget include sales tax exemptions for child necessities such as diapers, cribs and strollers. As promised, the Governor’s plan also slashes taxes on gas stoves, which were the focus of a recent non-troversy.

It also offers another pay raise to correctional guards, a 40% boost in state contributions to the Florida Retirement System, nearly $150 million for cybersecurity, and $1.1 billion for water quality and Everglades restoration, which the Governor called “a first step” in reaching the $3.5 billion he pledged to spend on environmental projects during his second term.

Quote of the Day

“Florida — we’re built to succeed now and well into the future.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing his $114.8 billion budget recommendation.

