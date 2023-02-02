February 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kristen Arrington making a bid for Senate

Anne GeggisFebruary 1, 20234min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz calls for probe of billions in errant COVID spending under Donald Trump

2024Headlines

Marine veteran Chandler Langevin files for open HD 33 seat

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Enough political lip service’: Michael Grieco launches campaign for Miami Beach Mayor

Kristen Arrington
The Kissimmee Democrat looks to succeed term-limited Victor Torres.

Two-term state Democratic Rep. Kristen Arrington has decided the time has come to move on up — to the Senate.

Buoyed by a 21-point win in her last election to represent House District 46, the Kissimmee resident is announcing her candidacy for Senate District 25 seat that Democratic Sen. Victor Torres is vacating due to term limits.

“It’s an honor representing my home-town and I love being the strong voice that our community deserves,” Arrington said in a prepared statement announcing her candidacy.

Throwing her hat in the ring, Arrington highlighted her longtime roots in Osceola County. She attended school, from kindergarten to college graduation, all within the district that covers Osceola County and parts of southwest Orange County. She is married to Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington.

“The redistricting process last year created an Osceola-majority Senate seat,” Arrington said, pointing out that 75% of her would-be constituents live in her home county. “I feel it is important that someone who truly knows, understands, and is committed to Osceola fill this seat.”

For this Session, Arrington has proposed legislation (HB 141) requiring that a certified school counselor help each student develop a personalized academic and career plan, specifically adding career and technical pathways to the options discussed. For the second time, she’s also filed legislation (HB 163) that would make Florida one of the 22 states that offer drivers the option of identifying as “nonbinary” on their license, according to the latest count in 2022.

Her announcement also highlights her ability to work across the aisle and bring home funding for affordable housing and public safety projects.

Every Friday, if she’s not in Tallahassee, Arrington delivers Meals on Wheels, according to her announcement. She’s also served on local community boards such as Kissimmee Main Street, SniP-it (Spay/Neuter is Prevention) and the Democratic Executive Committee.

“I am excited that our community has the opportunity to have a Senator represent us who is from Osceola — we haven’t had a Senator residing within Osceola in over 20 years,” Arrington said in a news release.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Enough political lip service’: Michael Grieco launches campaign for Miami Beach Mayor

nextMarine veteran Chandler Langevin files for open HD 33 seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories