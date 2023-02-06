Personnel note: Steven Abrams to lead LSN Partners PBC practice

LSN Partners is bringing on Steven Abrams as Managing Partner of its Palm Beach County practice.

Abrams has served the public in South Florida for over 30 years at various levels, including city, county, and regional government. He was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 1989 and served as Mayor for two terms. He later served a decade as a Palm Beach County Commissioner, including a term as County Mayor.

He now joins LSN after 12 years of service with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), which operates the Tri-Rail system. He first held the position of Chairman and then Executive Director.

He will use his transportation expertise to participate in LSN’s national transportation practice. He will also represent clients locally, promoting Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) and other mixed-use real estate projects and will also focus on the firm’s Emergency Management practice group.

“We searched for the right person to bring LSN into Palm Beach County and are delighted to partner with Steven Abrams. I am confident that with his government, transportation, emergency management and legal experience, Steven will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” LSN founder and Managing Partner Alex Heckler said.

Abrams has also accepted a position as a Partner of LSN Law, where he will draw on his 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney in South Florida. In that role, he will assist clients with land use and zoning, contracts and procurement, and permitting and licensing.

A graduate of Harvard and, subsequently, George Washington University School of Law, Abrams is a member of the District of Columbia Bar and Florida Bar.