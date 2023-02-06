Weeks before Jacksonville election, mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber’s campaign manager resigns

Mail voting begins this week in the Jacksonville mayoral race, and one major candidate is replacing her campaign manager.

Florida Politics learned last week that Carlo Fassi left the campaign of Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, but confirmation of Fassi’s exit proved elusive until Monday morning.

His replacement will not be local.

“Kendyl Parker is coming in to manage. Previously a senior associate at FP1 Strategies and a veteran of Zach Nunn’s campaign in Iowa as well as several state Senate races. She brings expertise on organization and logistics as her extensive field background,” asserted Melissa Stone, spokesperson for the campaign.

The shake-up is the latest narrative wrinkle in a campaign that has proven to be brutal for Cumber, a first-term member of the Jacksonville City Council who is competing with Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis and her Council colleague Al Ferraro for the “conservative Republican” lane ahead of the March 21 First Election.

That March election will see these Republicans on the ballot with Democrats Donna Deegan and Audrey Gibson, along with minor candidates, with the two top finishers moving on to the May 16 General Election, unless someone gets majority support in next month’s vote.

Fassi joined the Cumber campaign last spring, leaving a job in Jacksonville’s City Hall to do so. He had served for a few months as Mayor Lenny Curry’s Deputy Director of the city’s intergovernmental affairs department, but left that position suddenly over one weekend in December.

He did not leave on good terms.

“The short-lived nature of his employment was not ideal and his departure was unexpected. As we know, professional reputations and relationships last longer than election cycles. We wish Mr. Fassi well in his career,” said Chief of Staff Leeann Krieg.

When announcing the hire, Cumber presented Fassi as offering a unique and essential value add for her then-fledgling campaign.

“Carlo is an expert in Jacksonville politics. He has the experience our campaign needs to contrast my plan to get Jacksonville moving against establishment politicians and their record of raising taxes — including the gas tax. It is time for a real change in our city that goes beyond the endless, empty discussions about our ‘potential,’” asserted Cumber when the hire was announced.

With weeks to go before the March vote, Cumber’s campaign will deal with even more existential questions. Recent news cycles have focused on what she knew about her husband, Husein’s, efforts to help facilitate the privatization efforts of local utility JEA.