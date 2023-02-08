Tampa Realtors endorse Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council

Greater Tampa Realtors is endorsing Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council, District 3, the group announced Wednesday.

“On behalf of our 16,000 members, Greater Tampa Realtors endorses Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council, District 3. Janet Cruz has a proven track record of working to improve the lives of Tampa residents,” group President Jay Quigley said.

“She understands the importance of a vibrant real estate market and its role in the city’s economy. With her experience and dedication to the community, we are confident she will make an excellent addition to the City Council.”

Greater Tampa Realtors is a professional organization representing more than 10,000 real estate professionals in the Tampa Bay area. The organization works to promote its members’ interests and improve the quality of life for Tampa Bay residents. Its members are committed to advocating for policies that support a strong and healthy real estate market.

Cruz faces several challengers in the race, including appointed incumbent Lynn Hurtak.

Cruz appears well-poised to post a strong performance in the March 7 election. The only poll taken of the race so far, an internal poll by Frederick Polls, found Cruz with 51% support among voters, enough to avoid a runoff if that number holds. Hurtak posted just 23% support in that same poll.

The survey further found that 63% of voters would support a City Council candidate who works with Mayor Jane Castor to support her agenda. Cruz’s daughter, Ana Cruz, is Castor’s longtime partner, while Hurtak is one of three members who have consistently voted against Castor’s agenda or for policies to limit her executive power.

Additionally, Cruz has raised more than any other candidate in the race, with $70,000 banked as of late January. Some of that total is self-reported by the campaign to Florida Politics. As of Feb. 3, Hurtak had posted nearly $46,000 raised. Cruz has until Friday to file campaign finance reports covering January and the first few days of February.

The latest endorsement follows a slew of others, including from the Tampa Bay Times.