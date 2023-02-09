Doug Broxson endorses Frank White as SD 1 successor

Sen. Doug Broxson is endorsing former Rep. Frank White as his successor in Senate District 1.

“Frank White is the proven conservative Northwest Florida needs fighting for our shared values in the Florida Senate. Frank is committed to the rule of law, to protecting our children and to ensuring Floridians have access to great jobs,” Broxson said.

“I endorse Frank White for Senate because I know Frank will continue to fight for our families, our businesses and to keep Florida free.”

White, a Republican, served in the House from 2016 to 2018, declining re-election for a second term to instead run for Attorney General. He lost in the GOP Primary to now-Attorney General Ashely Moody.

He entered the race for SD 1 on Feb. 2 and quickly earned endorsements from two Representatives who were thought to be eyeing a run for the Northwest Florida seat, which will be open next year because Broxson is term-limited.

“I’ve known Frank for many years, and since his time in the Florida House, I know that Frank can lead with integrity, and will work with me to represent our home the way that it deserves,” Rep. Alex Andrade said when announcing he would not run for Senate. “I look forward to working with him in the Florida Legislature. Frank is the only candidate I trust to prioritize a culture of integrity and collaboration in our delegation.”

Pensacola Rep. Michelle Salzman also endorsed White for the state Senate.

“Frank White is a proven fighter for our shared conservative values and I am proud to endorse him for the Florida Senate. I know that Frank will continue the mission to keep Florida free, defend parental rights and protect our Second Amendment Rights,” she said.

SD 1 covers all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as well as part of Okaloosa County. Republicans have a strong advantage in the district, which re-elected Broxson by 42 points in November.