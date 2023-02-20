Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson approaches $11M in 2022 pay

GrayRobinson’s lobbying operation saw significant growth last year, notching an estimated $10.75 million in revenues.

Led by President and CEO Dean Cannon, the firm represented more than 220 clients last year, collecting $5.61 million for legislative lobbying work and an additional $5.14 million for executive branch work.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

The firm’s roster includes two dozen other lobbyists, several of whom were brought on board this year as the national, full-service law firm continues to grow its state-level government affairs practice.

New additions included Ryan Matthews and Angela Drzewiecki, who joined the firm from Peebles, Smith & Matthews in January and former Department of Business and Professional Regulation Chief of Staff Thomas Philpot, who came aboard in Q4. The firm also promoted from within, elevating longtime lobbyist Jessica Love to senior government affairs adviser in early September.

GrayRobinson’s efforts resulted in the firm’s lobbying practice posting a nearly $2 million increase in revenues year-over-year.

The firm’s legislative reports list 217 unique clients, including seven that paid more than $100,000 in retainers over the course of the year. At the top of the list was the Florida Municipal Electric Association at the $180,000 level.

FMEA is one of several public utility interests that relies on GrayRobinson for lobbying help. Others include the Florida Municipal Natural Gas Association, the Florida Municipal Power Agency and JEA.

Other top clients included AvMed, Brown & Brown, Centene Corporation, the Florida League of Cities, Lockheed Martin and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. Each paid $100,000 for legislative lobbying work last year.

GrayRobinson’s executive branch reports list four six-figure clients. The most lucrative executive contract was with Oracle America, a tech company that provides a full suite of cloud services. It sent the firm $120,000 for executive branch work last year.

Blue Waters Development Group followed at $105,000 while Brown & Brown and the Florida League of Cities matched their legislative contracts with another $100,000 in payments for executive branch work.

In addition to FLC, GrayRobinson’s client sheet lists the Florida Association of Counties as well as the county governments or commissions in Escambia, Gulf, Hendry, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Orange and Washington.

Cities represented by the firm include Belle Isle, Clermont, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Greenacres, Groveland, Hollywood, Key West, Maitland, Mount Dora, Orlando, Oviedo, Port St. Lucie, St. Cloud, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach.

In addition to per-client ranges, firms also report overall earnings in broad ranges on their quarterly reports. Each of GrayRobinson’s quarterly reports listed earnings of $1 million or more for legislative and executive lobbying, meaning the firm earned no less than $8 million last year.

Using the upper end of per-client ranges shows the team could have earned as much as $17.43 million in 2022.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter are due to the state on May 15.