Ashley Moody claims liberals don’t care about free expression

Florida’s Attorney General is saying the First Amendment doesn’t matter to people on the ideological left.
During the panel discussion “Big Tech: Break ‘em Up, Bust ‘em Up, Put ‘em in Jail” at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Ashley Moody was asked when it became “the case that it seems like only conservatives believe in the First Amendment” and when “did liberals stop thinking that the First Amendment was valuable?”
The AG suggested it was a recent phenomenon.
“I think the last couple of years,” Moody said, arguing now “people are paying attention to what has been happening behind closed doors, or should I say online, without our knowledge, these algorithms that are being used to moderate content.”
Moody then offered more thoughts on “algorithms.”
“Did you know when you went and bought your phone that you could download some other search engine? Did you know that that search engine was moderating content pursuant to an algorithm that they put in place? There are other search engines you can use with different algorithms. They’re using those to moderate content,” Moody said.
“You think they’re a poster board where anybody can just go and post. Know each one is unique because of an algorithm and it’s telling them how to recommend things to you, how to put things in order once you do a search, how to generate content to be pushed to you. So when you download those platforms, each one is unique.”
Moody said people are becoming more aware of these issues.
“I don’t think people realized that really until the last few years,” Moody contended. “And I daresay a lot of people in this room didn’t realize that. And it’s so important because we need to know that there is competition and we’ll keep pushing forward to make sure there is true, meaningful competition in the areas of Big Tech.”
Moody was included in the panel in part because of Florida’s pushback against “Big Tech.” This included legislation in 2021 that fought deplatforming, and includes a so-called Digital Bill of Rights on deck for the 2023 Legislative Session.
5 comments
Ron DeFascist
March 2, 2023 at 4:27 pm
El OH F*cking EL! Is this girl serious?
Ask her what she thinks of Führer DeSantis coming down on Disney for their own Free Expression.
And don’t forget how he pulled all the funding for the Tampa Bay Rays new spring training ballpark because they committed the sin of tweeting their support for Every Town for Gun Safety the day after the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. Free Expression is only allowed if “Der Führer DeSantis” agrees with it.
Florida Republicans are comedians.
Don’t Look Up
March 2, 2023 at 4:33 pm
Precious coming from a lawyer advancing DeSantis’s book burnings, COVID nonsense, restricting free speech on State college campuses and monitoring grammar school teachers.
DeSantis Desucks
March 2, 2023 at 4:33 pm
What a tard.
SteveHC
March 2, 2023 at 4:43 pm
“ Florida’s Attorney General is saying the First Amendment doesn’t matter to people on the ideological left.” – ??? Meanwhile it’s the REPUBLICANS who are legislatively passing all of the restrictions on the liberties and local self-governance of the citizenry here in Florida… this is how Adolph Hitler came to power in Germany. I people do not learn and understand history they will be doomed to see it repeated…
Rob Desantos
March 2, 2023 at 4:53 pm
For those wondering how such stupid petty people end up in positions of power: Ashley Moody’s legal career is the product of nepotism, same with her brother James the 3rd