March 16, 2023
Ron DeSantis slides in 2024 Texas Primary poll
Is the Trump/DeSantis feud heating up?

A.G. GancarskiMarch 16, 20233min3

trump desantis art
Donald Trump now holds a 16-point lead.

Presidential Primary polling of Texas Republicans continues to go the way of Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis.

A survey of 879 likely Republican Primary voters conducted by CWS Research Feb. 28 through March 2 showed DeSantis losing ground over previous months against Trump.

The former President commanded 43% support, 16 points ahead of DeSantis’ 27%. Undecided voters made up 13% of the sample, with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley at 5% and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence at 4%.

The poll represents a marked decline for DeSantis against Trump. In the January poll, Trump led 36% to 35%. The current poll suggests Trump could be peeling support away from the Florida Governor.

The same pollster had DeSantis leading Trump back in November, with 43% support being good for an 11-point lead over Trump. That represented the high point of a surge; back in July 2022, Trump held a 19-point lead over DeSantis in the same survey.

The poll was in the field before DeSantis secured an endorsement from a member of the House Freedom Caucus, of which DeSantis was a member when he was in Congress.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy said he was backing DeSantis, describing him as a “vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course,” and “a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending and woke cultural indoctrination.”

DeSantis recently spoke in Texas as well, though after this poll was in the field. He offered laudatory remarks about the state while speaking in Houston.

“They know you don’t mess with Texas — and you don’t tread on Florida,” DeSantis said. “I really believe if it hadn’t been for Texas and Florida playing the role we have in this country in recent history, our entire country would be one big, woke, neo-Marxist dumpster fire.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

