March 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Al Ferraro unsure whether to endorse Daniel Davis for Jax Mayor
Next Mayor? WBOB straw poll says so.

Wes WolfeMarch 24, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs sweeping legal reforms passed by Legislature

HeadlinesNE Florida

Alachua County Republican arrested for voting illegally in 2020

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes ‘woke’ banking ban prioritized by Gov. DeSantis

Ferraro
'I don’t know right now.'

The Jacksonville mayoral campaign appeared to create enmity within both Democratic and Republican circles as voters decide who will take the helm after Mayor Lenny Curry leaves office.

Speaking after an event, City Councilman Al Ferraro couldn’t say if he would endorse fellow Republican Daniel Davis, who made it to the runoff with Democratic candidate Donna Deegan.

“I don’t know right now,” Ferraro said.

The fight among Republicans to make it to the runoff delved deep into negative campaigning, including among Davis and LeAnna Cumber about who was the “real conservative” in the race.

The accusations and characterizations made of Cumber by the Davis campaign began to include Ferraro after it was clear he posed more of a challenge to Davis than Cumber, through well-reviewed debate performances and higher polling.

The first round of voting closed out with Davis leading the three at 25%, while Ferraro received 16% third, behind Deegan and Davis while Cumber ended in fifth place with 8%.

Many of the Davis campaign’s attacks on Ferraro came by way of direct mail. Davis has an active mail operation, one that also sent out Christmas and birthday mail pieces to their list of Jacksonville voters, a list that included Ferraro.

He spoke to Davis on the issue, according to the Times-Union.

“I said, ‘You gave me a Christmas card, a birthday card and a bunch of hate mail. Do you love me or do you love to hate me?’” Ferraro said. “So, he said, ‘I want to win.’”

Meanwhile on the other side of the partisan divide, former Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson made her feelings clear about the actions of the Deegan campaign earlier this week, saying, “I want to make sure my disgust with this race is out there,” Gibson said.

She noted her name and her family name was “denigrated,” as was her “legacy of service,” by persistent “attacks and lies” claiming she was a “Republican plant” in the race to keep Deegan from winning outright on March 21.

Gibson received 9% of the vote, while Deegan led the field with 39%.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs sweeping legal reforms passed by Legislature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
First bill of 2023 Session signed: Florida has new tort law
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more