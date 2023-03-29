March 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tameka Gaines Holly sued over ‘false statements’ in campaign mailers
Reggie Gaffney calls for millions in COVID-19 relief to be used for rental assistance.

Peter SchorschMarch 29, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Crackdown on kids driving golf carts rolls through House committee

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Heather Barker joins super PAC backing DeSantis 2024

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Senate Democrats hammer Ron DeSantis over Ukraine position

gaffney
Reggie Gaffney Jr. faces Gaines Holly in a May runoff for Jacksonville City Council.

Reggie Gaffney Sr. is suing Jacksonville City Council candidate Tameka Gaines Holly for defamation and interference with business relationships, according to court documents.

Gaffney Sr. is the father of Reggie Gaffney Jr., a current Jacksonville City Council member who succeeded his father in office and is now seeking re-election against Gaines Holly.

The nonprofit organization for which Gaffney Sr. is the executive director and Gaffney Jr. the assistant executive director — Community Rehabilitation Center (CRC) — also is a plaintiff.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000; a public retraction of alleged false statements by Gaines Holly; and permanent injunctive relief preventing her from making further defamatory statements.

The lawsuit claims that “on or about” Mar. 10, Gaines Holly published false statements about Gaffney Sr. and the CRC in campaign mailers alleging both Gaffneys were “lining” their “pockets with tax dollars instead of investing in our community.”

The lawsuit claims another “days prior to the March 21, 2023 election” makes similar false allegations.

One of the mailers in question shows both the elder and younger Gaffney side-by-side, their faces next to one another in a split screen with a caption under it saying, “like father, like son. Only in it for themselves.” It claims the two “sent hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to their own business.”

Another mailer includes the same claims, with a comparison to Gaines Holly as the candidate who has “a plan for the people.”

The lawsuit claims the “false statements were published with malice” because of Gaines Holly’s “insatiable thirst for an election victory and her unrequited quest for retribution against Mr. Gaffney Sr. for her termination from CRC in June of 2014.”

Gaines Holly previously served as the chief program officer at CRC until she was fired in 2014. The allegations she leveled against the Gaffneys were based on CRC’s overbilling of Medicaid of nearly $1.4 million. What the lawsuit doesn’t mention is that Gaines Holly was a senior employee with CRC at the time of those overbillings.

According to the filing, “Mr. Gaffney, Sr. and CRC have been subjected to distrust and contempt because of these false statements and both have suffered reputational harm.”

The lawsuit claims such reputational harm interferes with CRC’s fundraising abilities and its ability to provide comprehensive care to CRC clients.

Gaffney Jr. and Gaines Holly will face off in a May runoff after finishing in the top two in the First Election earlier this month. They are vying for the newly drawn District 8 seat, which contains more than 20,000 voting households.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHeather Barker joins super PAC backing DeSantis 2024

nextCrackdown on kids driving golf carts rolls through House committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Nominations needed for INFLUENCE Magazine’s Golden Rotundas — The definitive awards for the Florida lobbying industry
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more