March 31, 2023
Fentrice Driskell abandoned cemeteries bill clears all committees
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, during the House Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Peter Schorsch

FLAPOL010523CH080
The bill heads next to the House floor for a full vote.

A bill that would codify the 2021 Abandoned African American Cemetery Task Force’s recommendations into law cleared its final committee stop, with a unanimous nod from the State Affairs Committee.

The bill (HB 49) would create the Historic Cemeteries Program and the Historic Cemeteries Program Advisory Council within the Florida Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources. It would also facilitate abandoned and historic cemetery education and maintenance.

The bill includes a $1 million appropriation for research on abandoned cemeteries and for grants to help repair, restore or maintain African American cemeteries.

“I am honored to announce that HB 49 has passed all three of its committee stops with strong bipartisan support. I am grateful for the collaboration and hard work of my colleagues to move this bill forward. As we continue our efforts, I remain committed to a Florida where everyone deserves the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe. Together, we can build a better future for our state,” said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, the bill sponsor.

A similar bill in the Senate (SB 430) by Sen. Bobby Powell is still working its way through the committee process.

The task force report included a list of known and researched cemeteries, such as Zion Cemetery in Tampa, which prompted legislation addressing the issue. But it will also contain speculated and not-yet researched sites where cemeteries are suspected, including at Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base.

The rediscovery of Zion Cemetery beneath a Tampa housing complex spurred the unearthing of lost, forgotten and abandoned Black cemeteries throughout the state. The Task Force was formed in 2021 with the mission to submit a list of policy recommendations to the legislature along with a report on the status of abandoned African-American cemeteries throughout the state.

One comment

