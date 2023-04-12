Facing poll deficits, Ron DeSantis slates second Iowa trip

Two recent polls show Ron DeSantis with ground to make up in Iowa, and he’s heading there to make his case.
The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis will appear at “Feenstra Family Picnic” held by U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra in Sioux Center next month.
“In Iowa, like Florida, freedom is valued, parents’ rights are protected, and faith comes first,” DeSantis told Fox News Digital, which got the story first. “Congressman Feenstra is a strong conservative with a record of delivering results, and I’m happy to support him.”
The Hawkeye State visit will allow DeSantis to get some face time with future caucus participants who say they prefer Donald Trump in two surveys this month.
In a survey conducted by Cygnal for Iowans for Tax Relief, the former President leads DeSantis, 37% to 30%. An additional 19% of respondents are undecided, with other candidates struggling for support.
The poll was in the field April 3 and April 4, bucking a trend of strong polls for the former President in the wake of his 34-count indictment and arrest in Manhattan. It is a better poll for DeSantis than the other post-indictment poll of the Iowa race, a J.L. Partners survey in which the former President commands 41% support, 15 points ahead of the Florida Governor.
Both Trump and DeSantis have been to Iowa in recent weeks, and in the case of the former President, the Governor was a topic of his remarks. Trump hammered DeSantis on his previous positions on entitlements for senior citizens and ethanol mandates, the latter an issue of particular importance in the state.
DeSantis stuck to a familiar script during his stop in the Hawkeye State, which was functionally a promotional visit for his recently released book on March 10. At that point, polling from the Des Moines Register showed the Governor essentially in a dead heat with Trump.
