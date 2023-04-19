New College leaders visit Tallahassee, bringing big ideas for the state’s smallest public college

New leadership from New College of Florida visited Tallahassee on Tuesday, sharing their vision for the future of New College.

Interim President Richard Corcoran, Foundation executive director Sydney Gruters, and several Board of Trustees members were joined by alumni and current New College students on Tuesday for legislative meetings and a “New College Day” reception.

The Governor’s revamping of the New College Board of Trustees and the board’s subsequent hiring of Corcoran was met with skepticism or open hostility by large portions of the New College community. Students and alumni protested and are continuing to organize efforts to “save” the college from change.

But if we know anything about the former House Speaker, it’s that Corcoran doesn’t shy away from challenges. Beyond simply acknowledging the steep hill that he faces in garnering trust from the college he’s now leading, Corcoran is actively inviting feedback and engagement from the community.

The two issues at the heart of potential change relate to the school’s academic model, and the school’s political culture.

Disagreements about the college’s proper direction are many, and over the past few years, have manifested in existential threats to its independence or future. What’s certainly unprecedented in the college’s history, however, is the current level of national media attention and the level of investment promised by state leaders.

“It was great to be back in Tallahassee today to talk about the future of New College with my former legislative colleagues. With the commitment from Governor DeSantis to invest in New College’s future and the recruitment of students and faculty — the possibilities are endless,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran introduced Board of Trustees chair and New College alumni Debra A. Jenks and student body president Grace Keenan. Both expressed gratitude to lawmakers for their commitment to New College’s future, and excitement for the possibilities this investment will generate for the school.

“Beyond this push for public support, the New College Foundation will be initiating a major push for private investment and community engagement to support a revitalization of the college’s original mission,” said Gruters. “I’m thrilled to contribute to expanding the opportunities this will provide for students, current and future.”

Since becoming Interim President, Corcoran has increased the number of articulation agreements with colleges across the state, brought more food options to campus, initiated expanding athletics, is working to reauthorize the New College specialty plate, has expanded scholarships for students, and most centrally, is engaging with academic departments to assess needs and opportunities.

“To me, the beauty and promise of New College is a place that’s challenging, diverse, and pushes the limits of what’s possible,” said alumni Karen Cyphers, who brought her own daughter — a potential future student — to the reception. “It’s energizing to hear such a commitment for this vision from President Corcoran, board members, lawmakers, and students.”

One of these students, alumni Josh Ingram, is in New College’s graduate data science program and serves as the school’s graduate student representative.

“NCF Day at the Capitol was an exciting and influential opportunity for legislators to learn more about New College’s mission, our students, and the challenges we face,” Ingram said, “We are receiving immense support to take New College in the direction to rise to the top liberal arts college in Florida and the country.”