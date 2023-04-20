South Carolina Congresswoman says Gov. DeSantis signing abortion ban could hurt him in 2024

A South Carolina GOP Congresswoman says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to sign a six-week abortion ban could turn off voters.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, told NBC News reporter Ryan Nobles that the Florida Governor’s decision could prevent her from endorsing him.
“It certainly makes me question, doing that in the dead of night,” Mace said, according to Nobles’ tweets. “As a rape victim, I want Ron DeSantis to know what rape victims have to go through.”
She suggested even many voters who support restrictions on abortion will question outlawing the procedure before many women know they are pregnant.
“Many pro-life people still don’t want the heavy hand of government making that decision for women and girls,” Mace said. “It is one of the reasons why we will not win the popular vote in ’24 if we continue down this path of extremism.”
DeSantis quietly signed the abortion ban hours after the Legislature passed it. The press and public were not invited to attend the signing in his office at the Capitol.
His office posted a picture of the event on social media, but a tweet accompanying it did not say the word “abortion” or state that access would be restricted at six weeks rather than 15.
While the abortion ban was seen as a DeSantis priority this year — and a way to shore up the Republican base during an expected run for President — he has barely acknowledged signing the bill even speaking to conservative audiences around the country.
That includes political speeches given during a recent trip to South Carolina. DeSantis spoke in the Charleston area Mace represents in Congress.
While a Primary calendar is not completely set, South Carolina is expected to be the third state where Republicans determine delegates. A Republican Primary is scheduled in the state on Jan. 27.
4 comments
Dont Say FLA
April 20, 2023 at 9:44 am
I would advise Rhonda’s Panties to “read the room” except he is so stupid he would say the Devil was in there and then burn the room
Ancient City Ed is Jesus 👍
April 20, 2023 at 9:59 am
Oh of course it will effect his chances of becoming president. He’s cooked his goose. His only chance now is not to run, let Trump crash and burn again, and try in 2028. He’s given religious whackos too much. Should have known better. Already these nuts are in big trouble with a lot of people here in Florida.
Dr. Franklin Waters
April 20, 2023 at 10:07 am
Could hurt him?
It absolutely destroyed him.
He signed the Sarah Palin Speedrun from State Governor to Future Irrelevance when he did that.
PeterH
April 20, 2023 at 10:50 am
As stated in today’s NY Times article DeSantis’s long list of culture warrior policies have worn thin in the GQP and surprisingly in the Florida Legislature!
There is no longer Florida legislature oversight of the Florida governor…… and that is a sign of collusion instead of monitoring.
The Florida legislature has created a monster they can’t control and they now realize it’s a losing proposition. DeSantis and Trump are unelectable!