South Carolina Congresswoman says Gov. DeSantis signing abortion ban could hurt him in 2024

A South Carolina GOP Congresswoman says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to sign a six-week abortion ban could turn off voters.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, told NBC News reporter Ryan Nobles that the Florida Governor’s decision could prevent her from endorsing him.

“It certainly makes me question, doing that in the dead of night,” Mace said, according to Nobles’ tweets. “As a rape victim, I want Ron DeSantis to know what rape victims have to go through.”

She suggested even many voters who support restrictions on abortion will question outlawing the procedure before many women know they are pregnant.

“Many pro-life people still don’t want the heavy hand of government making that decision for women and girls,” Mace said. “It is one of the reasons why we will not win the popular vote in ’24 if we continue down this path of extremism.”

DeSantis quietly signed the abortion ban hours after the Legislature passed it. The press and public were not invited to attend the signing in his office at the Capitol.

His office posted a picture of the event on social media, but a tweet accompanying it did not say the word “abortion” or state that access would be restricted at six weeks rather than 15.

While the abortion ban was seen as a DeSantis priority this year — and a way to shore up the Republican base during an expected run for President — he has barely acknowledged signing the bill even speaking to conservative audiences around the country.

That includes political speeches given during a recent trip to South Carolina. DeSantis spoke in the Charleston area Mace represents in Congress.

While a Primary calendar is not completely set, South Carolina is expected to be the third state where Republicans determine delegates. A Republican Primary is scheduled in the state on Jan. 27.