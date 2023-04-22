Takeaways from Tallahassee — Word of South

Take it from one who has lived here for 40 years: Tallahassee has 12 weeks of glorious weather every year, six weeks in the fall and six weeks in the spring.

This year Session lands smack in the middle of delightful spring weather, which is also festival season in the capital. It kicks off with Springtime Tallahassee and last week was LeMoyne’s Chain of Parks Arts Festival.

This weekend, one of the city’s newest get-out-and-enjoy events is happening in the shadow of the Capitol at Cascades Park — Word of South, a Festival of Literature and Music. No matter your taste in books or music, there’s sure to be something that will appeal to everyone, kids included. And it’s the perfect chance to broaden your exposure to the different genres in both.

The park will feature several stages with upward of 50 acts that start each day around noon and last until dark. And here’s the kicker: It’s all free.

Being basic in her musical and literary tastes, this writer reached out to a person with bona fides in both — who also has a foot in The Process — Kati Schardl.

For five years, she’s worked as an editor in the Senate bill drafting office. But before that, she has been plugged into the music scene for decades as the music writer and features editor of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Kati knows all the ins and outs and back stories, collaborations and connections in the industries, so I’m just going to cut her loose with a stream-of-consciousness review of what to expect over the next two days.

Here’s what she had to say:

“There’s some, literally, world-class stuff happening that Mark Mustian and Mark Striffler programmed this year. Well, they program it every year and they went bonkers. They lined up an embarrassment of riches.

“What I’m most excited about seeing is Allison Russell on Saturday night and Amythyst Kiah on Sunday evening. The two women … were both in a group called Our Native Daughters with Rhiannon Giddens. People in this town know who she is. She was in Carolina Chocolate Drops and she’s a big deal. I have both of their debut albums. They’re amazing. They’re really strong, wonderful African American women, who both also happen to be gay. They’re really amazing songwriters and performers, and we get to see them for free.

“Saturday at the Club Downunder stage, there’s a singer-songwriter named Kara Jackson. She is a former national youth poet laureate and another African American young woman. African American women are making inroads in the singer-songwriter world and the country music world and she’s one of them. Her new album is really great. It’s funny, it’s sharp-edged and there’s a song on it called ‘D***head Blues. It could become an anthem. She’ll be followed by Tommy Prine (the 27-year-old son of the late country-folk musician John Prine who is releasing his first album in July).

“Another one I personally am super excited about because I’ve been trying to get them here for a couple of years now is this Cajun band called Feufollet. They are like the next-gen traditional Cajun flag carriers. They’re really, really good. But right before them, you get The Rumble, which is a Mardi Gras Indian funk band that’s gonna be completely off the chain. That’s only Saturday, man. I haven’t even said anything about the Salvation South Stage. All day long it’s going to be world-class gospel music. I heard the Dedicated Men of Zion last year and they were amazing — like, the hair on the back of your neck will stand up.

“Then Sunday you’ve got John Paul White who is a dreamboat and has the most beautiful voice. And then in the Marriott ballroom, it’s a whole afternoon of a tribute to women in jazz. If you’re a jazz head, this is where you want to be because … these women are literally world-class performers from all over the world. They will include our very own Avis Barry in one of the showcases.

“Again, this is all free. You’d be paying for high-dollar tickets to see some of these folks in big cities. It’s cuckoo. I looked at the schedule this year and was like, ‘What the heck am I gonna do? Better eat my Wheaties.’ And that’s just the music.

“Jon Meacham, who wrote that really great Lincoln bio is going to be there (Saturday). And then there’s going to be cookbook authors paired up with musicians on Sunday. They’ll be doing some cooking.

“The Midtown Reader stage on Sunday is hosted by the Sunshine State Biodiversity Group, which is Jeff VanderMeer’s new project. There will be wonderful conversations with authors and performers and artists about climate change, environmentalism, rewilding — on-point topics people are getting into right now.

“Craig Pittman will be there (Saturday). He’s a pal of mine from the press corps who is freaking hilarious. He’s on a panel with Andy Marlette who’s Doug Marlette’s kid who draws hilarious political cartoons. That’ll be a hoot.

“Mark Hinson, my homeboy from Jackson County (and former Democrat columnist), will be talking to Blues man, Bobby Rush (also on Saturday) who is a sweetheart and a really amazing musician — and he just wrote this great memoir.

“They always have tons of stuff for kids (including an appearance on Saturday by Eric Litwin, (the original author of the Pete the Cat series). There’s tons of little kids running around and it’s easy for parents to have kids there because there are some shaded areas. There’s the splash pad (and a playground). It’s very family-friendly.”

While April is one of the drier months in Tallahassee, rain has put a damper on Word of South’s past. But the shows will go on in alternative locations and sites will be announced on the festival’s website if the need arises.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida's capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Gray Rohrer, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Take 5

Universally despised defamation dies: An attempt to overhaul the state’s defamation laws is dead for the 2023 Session, with Sen. Jason Brodeur and Rep. Alex Andrade confirming they have stopped trying to broker a deal. The bills drew criticism from voices across the political spectrum because they would have lowered the threshold to sue media outlets and others. The House proposal (HB 991) stalled in the Judiciary Committee. The Senate bill (SB 1220) was on the Rules Committee agenda on three separate occasions, most recently Wednesday, but was never taken up. Americans for Prosperity slammed the bill to The Intercept. The Florida Press Association also lobbied against the bills. Moreover, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills and former U.S. Rep. Trey Radel, both Republicans, vocally criticized the DeSantis-backed proposal.

Unanimity not required: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law this week deleting a state law requiring juries to reach a unanimous agreement on a death sentence. Florida becomes the fourth state not to require unanimity for capital punishment. DeSantis pushed for the change last year. The new law (SB 450) allows a death sentence to be handed down if two-thirds of jurors agree to the recommendation. In 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court in Hurst v. Florida ruled that a simple majority would be insufficient to execute, and the Florida Legislature changed the law to reflect the ruling. In its 2020 ruling in State v. Poole, the Florida Supreme Court opined that the jury decision for a death sentence need not be unanimous.

Disney double down: DeSantis held a news conference outside Disney World this week where he announced his latest moves in the ongoing saga between him and the theme park giant. DeSantis is pushing the Legislature to deliver a bill that would require state inspections for a theme park located within a special district, he also quipped that the state could build a prison on Disney property. Disney first drew DeSantis’ ire last year when the company spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education measure, which critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. It escalated after Disney and its former governing board approved long-term land agreement deals in the weeks before the state seized control of the board.

All aboard the Trump Train: Florida’s congressional Republicans keep throwing their support behind former President Donald Trump. The list of backers includes Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz. Steube said DeSantis has put “him in the corner” at past media events held in his district. Steube also said he asked the Governor to talk to him about Lake Okeechobee after first getting elected and handed him his cell number. Steube said he never heard from the Governor or his staff. “You can’t win friends and influence people that way, especially in the political realm.” House Speaker Paul Renner has declined to say which camp he is in, telling reporters again this week he will make the announcement upon adjournment of the 2023 Session. State Sen. Joe Gruters also announced his support of Trump this week.

Transgender erasure week: The House took up a trio of bills that prompted House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell to declare it was “transgender erasure week.” The House gave final approval by a party-line vote to a bill (SB 1438) that punishes people and venues that admit kids to adult-oriented shows with “lewd” content. That measure is ready for the Governor’s signature. The House also voted this week to pass SB 254 after amending it to reflect the House policy contained in (HB 1421). Renner acknowledged the move means the transgender care issue will bounce between chambers, but said he was confident the House and Senate would find agreement on the issue. The House also this week passed a bill (HB 1521) that would place restrictions on where transgender people can use the restroom in Florida. It’s not clear how that bill will fare in the Senate. Driskell said Democrats “understand exactly what this is about. It’s about erasing the transgender community and that sort of hatred has no place in the state of Florida.”

Come on down

Give us your deputies, your troopers, your huddled meter maids yearning to breathe free …

That’s the quick and dirty of a new collab between Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Florida Police Chiefs Association aimed at convincing law enforcement officers nationwide to pack up and move to Florida.

The Florida Law Enforcement Virtual Job Fair launched Friday in all 50 states. It touts the substantial incentives the state is making available to any cop who makes the trek south.

The headliner is a $5,000 recruitment bonus.

Other pot sweeteners include a $1,000 allowance toward basic recruit training costs, up to $1,100 of equivalency training costs for certified law enforcement officers from other states, up to $25,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible “hometown hero” homebuyers and up to $25,000 for officers who adopt a child from Florida’s child welfare system.

“Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation, and I am honored to help our great sheriffs and police chiefs recruit qualified officers from across the country. Word is certainly spreading that in Florida, we back the blue, we uphold the rule of law and do all that we can to protect our residents and visitors. I am excited to help ramp up our recruitment efforts to help ensure that Florida remains the best state in the nation,” Florida’s top cop said.

Instagram of the Week

The Week in Appointments

Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Rose Marie Karadsheh Preddy of St. Johns to serve as Judge in the 7th Circuit. Preddy has been the owner of Preddy Law Firm since 2000. Previously, she was an associate attorney with the law firm Anderson and Stevens. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Temple University. Preddy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Margaret Hudson.

Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Court — The Governor named Erik Leontiev of Cape Coral to serve as Judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit. Leontiev moves up from the Lee County Court, which he was appointed to by DeSantis two years ago. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and his law degree from the University of Miami. He fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hugh Hayes. DeSantis also appointed Russell Kirshy of Punta Gorda to the court. Kirshy has been in private practice since 2001. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and his law degree from Suffolk University. Kirshy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Scott Cupp.

Putnam County Court — The Governor appointed Anne Marie Gennusa to serve as Judge on the Putnam County Court. Gennusa has been the owner of Gennusa Law since 1999. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from Mercy College and her law degree from Temple University. Gennusa fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Joseph Boatwright.

Healthy debate

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. is encouraging new schools to participate in the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative by establishing debate teams in middle and high schools for the next school year.

The initiative is the first statewide program of its kind to use debate as a tool to enrich civics education, Diaz’s office said.

Schools that have participated in the initiative have shown higher pass rates on civics and U.S. History end-of-course exams (EOC) than schools that did not participate.

“As we enter the fourth year of the FCDI, I’m proud to see how quickly this program has grown,” Diaz said. “Joining a debate team is a great opportunity for students to improve their public speaking and critical thinking skills while developing a deeper understanding of civics. I enjoyed seeing many of our outstanding students at the Capitol and was impressed with their self-confidence and professionalism.”

Diaz, along with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner recently welcomed 45 Civics and Debate Initiative students at the Capitol to celebrate FCDI Day and discuss the importance of civics education.

The state is accepting applications for new teams through midnight on May 5. All Florida public and charter middle and high schools are eligible to participate.

Select schools will receive funds to support new debate teams, professional development for coaches, coach stipends, and funding to offset transportation costs.

Schools can apply here: Florida Civics and Debate Initiative Participation Request SY 23-24.

DJJ pathway

The Department of Juvenile Justice released a report this week, dubbed “Pathway to Impact,” which lays out a plan to improve public safety while providing services and opportunities to troubled youth.

“The Pathway to Impact report is the culmination of the successes Florida’s juvenile justice system has achieved and the goals and objectives we have moving forward in our latest transformative phase of excellence,” DJJ Secretary Eric Hall said in a released statement.

“Through constant system innovation and enhancement, we continue to raise the bar and push toward consistently better outcomes for the youth and families we serve while creating stronger, safer communities.”

The report outlines two main goals: keeping more kids out of the juvenile justice system and reducing recidivism. It plans to focus on four areas to achieve those goals, including building a “world-class” workforce, installing “evidence-based” practices, using “data-informed decision-making” and boosting achievement for these receiving services.

The report notes that juvenile arrests fell from 148,849 in 2001 to 36,996 in 2022, a drop of 75%. But the 2022 figure was an increase of nearly 17% from 2021.

Scrub jay party

A celebration of Central Florida’s scrappy native songbird, the scrub jay, kicks off Saturday at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey. It’s the 14th year for the Florida Scrub Jay Festival. The scrub jay can be easily recognized by its signature bright blue head, wings and tail connected to a generally gray-brown colored body.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with guided walks, earth-friendly exhibits, tram tours, kids’ activities and contests, along with live entertainment and food. Agencies and organizations like the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which works to conserve the species, will be on hand as well.

“Florida scrub jays mate for life and live in family groups composed of a breeding pair and their offspring,” said Madison Cole, FWC Assistant Avian Conservation Coordinator.

“Juvenile scrub jays often stay with the family for a year or two after fledging to help defend the family’s territory and raise new chicks. Florida scrub jays don’t migrate, which means wildlife viewers have the opportunity to observe the life of a scrub-jay family throughout the year.”

As with many other Florida species, the scrub jay is disappearing from the state as the bird’s habitat disappears.

The event is free. It’s to be held at 1843 S. Tamiami Trail in the state park. More information is available through the Friends of Oscar Scherer Park.

Work Zone Week

The Florida Department of Transportation wants drivers to be mindful of workers on road projects and highlighted the importance of safety for them during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“Florida’s road construction crews work tirelessly to build, maintain, and strengthen our state’s growing transportation system — vital work which places them in harm’s way as they work directly in and around our busy roadways,” FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said in a released statement.

“As our Department works to enhance the safety of our roadway workers through the use of innovative technology, motorists are encouraged to recognize the important individual role they play in keeping these workers safe by using extra caution, adhering to the posted speed limit, and eliminating distractions that hinder safe driving while in work zones. Let’s get everyone home safely.”

According to FDOT, there were 857 people killed in worksite crashes along roads in 2020, including workers, drivers and passengers. FDOT worked with law enforcement agencies throughout the week to educate drivers and impose enforcement along work sites.

FDOT worked to remind drivers to follow work zone speed limits, avoid distractions, use signals when changing lanes and be prepared to stop.

No questions for you

Rep. Randy Fine has limited public testimony during this Session on headline-grabbing issues like abortion and transgender access to health care.

On Friday, the tables were turned on him when the House Appropriations Committee was considering HB 1509, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) bill. The panel heard from Florida Society of Health System Pharmacists President Kathy Baldwin.

“I am here because of what Edward Burke said: ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ I am a good man, and I am here to speak on behalf of those people who cannot speak for themselves,” Baldwin told the committee.

She then went on to share stories of patients whose health took a turn for the worse due to delays in access to prescription drugs.

Immediately following her testimony, Fine said, “Mr. Chairman, do you mind if I ask a couple of questions.”

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Tom Leek replied: “I do. We haven’t asked questions of public commenters yet and we’re not going to start today.”

The PBM bill has been heavily lobbied by well-financed interests. A priority for DeSantis, the bill pits pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacists and hospitals against the insurance, managed care and PBM industries. The disparate groups have not seen eye to eye all Session, but lobbyists from both camps laughed at Leek’s reply.

Reading with the Rep.

Rep. Kevin Chambliss teamed up with teen leaders at the Children’s Trust Youth Advisory Council Far South and the Homestead Cybrarium to host the inaugural “Day of Literacy” last weekend.

Chambliss, a Homestead Democrat, headlined the “Reading with the Rep.” segment to read his personal favorite book — “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” by Jonah Winter — to an audience of K-12 kids.

The illustrated bio of the 13-time MLB All-Star was an inspiration to Chambliss, and he said he was delighted to share the story with Florida youth.

Notably, the book was briefly pulled from Duval County school shelves this year because it tackles “divisive concepts,” presumably for acknowledging that the Afro-Hispanic man, also known as “The Great One,” faced racism.

DeSantis said the book’s removal was a “joke” meant to draw attention to controversial new state laws governing the way race, gender and sexuality are discussed in Florida schools.

Chambliss didn’t focus on the controversy and instead stuck to the positive in a news release.

“Literacy is the building block to learning, yet many young people in my district are reading behind their grade level. That is why promoting literacy and encouraging a love for reading is so important. If we can empower young people with this precious gift, the sky is the limit to what they can achieve,” he said.

Rural Counties Day

Rep. Bobby Payne is hosting the 5th annual Rural Counties Day at the Florida Capitol Wednesday, in coordination with the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee.

“When this event was first established, only five counties participated,” Payne said.

This year, 27 counties will be represented, highlighting all that rural Florida has to offer.

“The event highlights the unique benefits, offerings, and importance of our rural counties to the overall economic success of Florida. This promises to be an event that allows citizens and officials who live in and serve rural Florida to showcase our charm and culture along with the ecotourism and agriculture we produce. Rural counties are indeed the heartbeat of Florida,” Payne added.

The event begins at 10 a.m., with remarks beginning at noon. The event ends at 1 p.m.

Payne represents Palatka, a rural inland area southwest of St. Augustine and east of Gainesville.

Many of Florida’s rural towns contribute heavily to the state’s agricultural economy, but they also offer old Florida charm — whether through historic main streets or quaint, southern-feel bed-and-breakfasts.

While most of the state’s urban areas — from Miami in South Florida to Orlando and Tampa in Central and West-Central Florida to Jacksonville in Northeast Florida — get the most attention and boast the highest population, most of the state is geographically home to small-town rural cities.

Recovery ring rallies ’round rotunda

Members of Floridians for Recovery, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of and promoting recovery, is holding its first-ever rally at the Capitol.

The group Monday will head to the Legislature with the aim of educating lawmakers on the value of various recovery support services, including peer support, supportive employment, linkage to clinical services, primary health care and housing.

“Floridians for Recovery is honored to lead the way for the recovery movement to raise awareness in the spirit of collaboration that people can and do recover from mental health and substance abuse disorders,” a press note from the group said.

Many of the people traveling to Tallahassee from around Florida are part of local recovery community organizations (RCO), which focus on a comprehensive array of support services. They frequently operate out of recovery community centers (RCC), peer-operated locations that serve as local resources for recovery support.

While people do not live at the centers, the resources they provide can help individuals build recovery capital through advocacy training, mutual-help assistance, peer-support organization meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous, SMART Recovery DBSA, and other such services.

Floridians for Recovery’s stated mission is to promote a statewide recovery movement through existing RCOs, liking all recovery partners and “encouraging a reduction in obstacles to long-term recovery for individuals and families through statewide and local initiatives.”

Earth Day and mental health

Molina Healthcare of Florida will celebrate Earth Day at events in Pasco County and Miami Dade.

The health plan teams up with the South Holiday Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to teach patrons how to plant basil and grow their own edible garden. Each attendee will receive a planter that includes a pot, disc, soil and seeds. Contact [email protected] for more information. The South Holiday Library is located at 4649 Mile Stretch Drive.

The health plan hosts a similar event at the Miami Dade Library Doral Branch on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Register for the Herb Gardening for Kids event here.

And in Orlando, Molina has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI Greater Orlando to sponsor the annual NAMIWalks Your Way event.

The walk is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and ends at noon. This year’s theme is “Mental Health for All” and the goal is to reduce the stigma around seeking care. More than 700 walkers were registered for the event as of Friday. The walk starts at Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. Altamonte Springs.

Contact [email protected] for more information or call her at (407) 576-2977.

Opportunity calls

9th Judicial Circuit Senior Justice Judge Emerson Thompson was the keynote speaker at an event honoring 64 lawyers and law school students who participated in the Florida A&M University College of Law Mentoring Program.

The program included virtual and face-to-face group sessions as well as individual mentor and mentee interactions. Nine judges from the Circuit Court, the District Court of Appeal and the U. S. District Court, along with attorneys from across the state of Florida, Illinois, and California participated in the program for the 2022-2023 academic year.

It was the third time students were given the ability to take advantage of the mentoring program, sponsored by the FAMU law school’s Dean’s Advisory Council in coordination with the Office of Career Planning and Professional Development.

Thompson, also a retired judge with the 5th District Court of Appeal, shared insights on professionalism and ethics and encouraged the law school students attending the event to take advantage of mentoring opportunities.

To that end, the law school announced it is accepting applicants for the 2023-2024 academic year.

All FAMU Law students are eligible but limited slots are available. Applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Mentors interested in participating must be practicing attorneys in good standing with a state bar, have a minimum of 10 years of experience, and have no disciplinary actions taken against them in the last 10 years. Read more about the FAMU Law Mentoring Program here.

STEM, it’s artistic, too

Florida State University’s merger of arts and sciences known as “Art in STEM” is returning for its ninth consecutive year and for the first time since 2020 will once again include in-person exhibits.

The idea is to showcase artwork produced by scholars in technology, engineering, math and science. FSU students from a wide range of STEM disciplines have worked to create compelling artwork that allows lay audiences to connect with the scientific subject matter. These exhibits depict topics ranging from crystal growth to nanotechnology and chemical compounds.

The presentations will be available online as well as featured on the third floor of the Dirac Science Library on FSU’s campus for the next year.

The featured selection in the exhibition is called “Weaving” and is by physics doctoral student Vignesh Sitaraman. It reveals an insider’s view of a proportional counter, a type of particle detector used in his research.

“I feel that art and science are intrinsically linked; they are both ways of looking at the world around us,” said Sitaraman, who began photography as a hobby when he was an undergraduate. “They are interdependent in that they complement each other, and we cannot study the world around us without also appreciating its beauty.”

“Art in Stem” is hosted by FSU’s Graduate Women in STEM (GWIS), in collaboration with the FSU College of Arts and Sciences and the FSU Libraries Office of Digital Research and Scholarship.

Capitol Directions

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — Arguably his worst week since the ‘monkey up’ comments in 2018. But at least he’s headed out of town.

The DeSantis Kids — Up arrow — Go-buji de!

Ryan Tyson — Down arrow — *Ed Norton voice* I am Dion’s complete lack of people skills.

DeSantis’ travel records — Questions marks — File not found.

DEM — Down arrow — Give us a name; we’re going to take turns waking them up at 4:45 a.m.

North Carolina — Crossways arrow — We know it’s hard, but just try to be happy with Carowinds and Ray’s Splash Planet.

Lori Berman, Hillary Cassell — Up arrow — They turned tragedy into something good with “Greyson’s Law.”

Jim Boyd — Up arrow — Honestly, it should be a misdemeanor to know the spot price of rhodium.

Danny Burgess, Brad Yeager — Up arrow — They’re coming for your digital fentanyl.

Randy Fine — Down arrow — Watching him debate on the House floor, we are reminded that we liked his performance in “Batman Returns” more.

Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — He’s DeSantis’ conservative pit bull in the Senate. And he didn’t like being woken up at the crack of dawn.

Corey Simon, Allison Tant — Up arrow — Parents won’t have to get a battleship when all they need is a canoe.

Fred Hawkins — Down arrow — Smile and nod, smile and nod, smile and nod.

Chip LaMarca — Up arrow — Does anyone need some rubber mulch?

Will Robinson — Up arrow — His hemp bill took a chill pill … or maybe a topical ointment or tincture or gummy … you get the picture.

Adkins family — Heart emoji — Former Rep. Janet Adkins and her husband Doug wrenched hearts in the Senate. Blood clot awareness, take it seriously.

ESG — Down arrow — What three-letter bogeyman are we gutting next Session?

Florida Wildlife Corridor — Crossways arrow — Don’t get cheap on us.

Hot moms — Up arrow — Liberty or Action, you can’t go wrong.

Judicial assistants — Up arrow — We’re against most exemptions, but a judge’s “public face” shouldn’t be in public record.

Partisanship — Crossways arrow — Whether the amendment passes or fails, partisanship isn’t going anywhere.

Strangulation — Down arrow — Wait, it’s not a felony to strangle strangers?

Robert Earl DuBoise — Up arrow — You can’t put a dollar sign by what he lost, but it helps.

TikTok — Down arrow — Maybe it’s not poison. But if Dem Sen. Osgood is making an impassioned push for a GOP ban bill, maybe it is.

Jack Campbell — Down arrow — We have a feeling “and/or Hispanic” is tacked onto a lot of things around the office.

Feds — Down arrow — Of all the elections not to “interfere” in, they had to pick the 2018 Democratic Primary for Governor.