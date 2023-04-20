Controversial defamation bill now dead in House and Senate

A controversial defamation bill is dead in the Legislature.

Sources in both the House and Senate confirm they have ceased negotiations on the measure. The legislation, which drew criticism from media voices across the political spectrum, would have lowered the threshold to sue media outlets and others.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Lake Mary Republican, in the Senate (SB 1220) and Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican, in the House (HB 991).

The legislation advanced through the House Civil Justice Subcommittee but appeared stalled awaiting a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Sources earlier this week told Florida Politics the bill was “dead” in the House.

The Senate bill, after clearing a Senate Judiciary vote, was scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Rules Committee on three separate occasions, but was temporarily postponed each time. Senators did not take up the bill at a hearing on Wednesday.

Now, Senate sources say negotiations between the chambers have ceased.

Andrade acknowledged as much after news broke of the bill’s demise. “While I’m sure journalists and media outlets cared a great deal about this policy, there were just too many more important issues than a niche issue in civil torts that we needed to commit our time and attention towards,” he said.

There were a “wide variety” of differences between the House and Senate, and the legislation is now being shelved for the duration of the Legislative Session.

The Senate Rules Committee meeting came a day after radio host and former U.S. Rep. Trey Radel announced an effort to rally conservative media against the bill, fearing trial lawyers would go after those outlets before legal risks faced mainstream or liberal outlets.

The bill would have lowered the thresholds for suing journalists for defamation. Those standards have remained largely unchanged since the 1964 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan.

Most notably, it would have eliminated a requirement for providing “actual malice.” The House version would also have presumed information from anonymous sources to be false.

The legislation was a priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who earlier this year held a roundtable discussion with individuals holding grievances against the mainstream press, including former Covington High student Nicholas Sandmann; gun rights activist Dennis O’Connor; lawyers Vel Freedman and Libby Locke; Carson Holloway of the conservative Claremont Institute; and journalist Michael Moynihan.