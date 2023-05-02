May 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Advertisement

Donald Trump downs Ron DeSantis in New York straw poll

A.G. GancarskiMay 2, 20234min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Floridians are still OK on the economy, but consumer sentiment may be deteriorating

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes hemp regs sans THC cap, bill will move to Gov. DeSantis

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 33 points in North Carolina

DeSantis Trump copy
Young Republicans rally to the former President.

Another survey is going against Gov. Ron DeSantis in New York State.

The straw poll from the New York Young Republican Club finds Donald Trump taking 67% support in a hypothetical two-way matchup against the Florida Governor.

“The results barely change when considering a larger Primary field, where President Trump holds a 37-point lead over second-place candidate DeSantis,” a media release noted.

President Trump has 64% support, and DeSantis has 27% support. Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley stand at 3% and 2%, respectively, meanwhile.

The straw poll results track with the most recent survey of New York voters. A Siena College Research Institute survey showed Trump well ahead of DeSantis in the early running in New York’s April 2024 Primary.

In a crowded field, Trump leads DeSantis, 52% to 27%.

DeSantis has made trips to the New York City metropolitan area this year.

Last month, protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York for a book tour stop.

“Wait until ’28, Ron, wait until ’28,” one jeered.

DeSantis also addressed police officers at an outer borough catering hall in Staten Island. The former President lambasted DeSantis for poor attendance at an event later that day.

Addressing the Trump 45 Club, in West Palm Beach, Trump tweaked DeSantis on crowd size, comparing his event to a smaller one in New York that was part of the Florida Governor’s multicity speaking tour to police unions.

“Ron DeSanctimonious had a crowd on Staten Island today — 139 people on Staten Island. We’ve got a lot of people. We’ve got 139 times 30,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has endorsed Trump, despite DeSantis campaigning with him last year.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the (JoeBiden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer,” Zeldin tweeted. “He has my full support!”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSouthwest Florida lawmakers cheer Hurricane Ian, Nicole funding

nextPoll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 33 points in North Carolina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more