Donald Trump downs Ron DeSantis in New York straw poll

Another survey is going against Gov. Ron DeSantis in New York State.

The straw poll from the New York Young Republican Club finds Donald Trump taking 67% support in a hypothetical two-way matchup against the Florida Governor.

“The results barely change when considering a larger Primary field, where President Trump holds a 37-point lead over second-place candidate DeSantis,” a media release noted.

President Trump has 64% support, and DeSantis has 27% support. Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley stand at 3% and 2%, respectively, meanwhile.

The straw poll results track with the most recent survey of New York voters. A Siena College Research Institute survey showed Trump well ahead of DeSantis in the early running in New York’s April 2024 Primary.

In a crowded field, Trump leads DeSantis, 52% to 27%.

DeSantis has made trips to the New York City metropolitan area this year.

Last month, protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York for a book tour stop.

“Wait until ’28, Ron, wait until ’28,” one jeered.

DeSantis also addressed police officers at an outer borough catering hall in Staten Island. The former President lambasted DeSantis for poor attendance at an event later that day.

Addressing the Trump 45 Club, in West Palm Beach, Trump tweaked DeSantis on crowd size, comparing his event to a smaller one in New York that was part of the Florida Governor’s multicity speaking tour to police unions.

“Ron DeSanctimonious had a crowd on Staten Island today — 139 people on Staten Island. We’ve got a lot of people. We’ve got 139 times 30,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has endorsed Trump, despite DeSantis campaigning with him last year.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the (Joe) Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer,” Zeldin tweeted. “He has my full support!”