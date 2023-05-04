‘The season is what it is’: Ron DeSantis still coy about 2024 plans

The Legislative Session is all but over, and decision time looms for Ron DeSantis regarding his 2024 plans.

In Panama City, very poorly miked reporters seemed to ask the Florida Governor about “DeFuture.” And the response was DeFamiliar.

“At the end of the day, these things will happen in relatively due course. I mean, you know, the season is what it is. I mean, there’s only so much time, but I think that so many people just didn’t understand that, you know, you win an election and you need to do something with what you’ve done. And that should have been my focus and that’s what has been our focus,” DeSantis said.

“So you’re just going to have to stay tuned on all this, OK? You’ll get there one way or another very soon,” DeSantis added.

Reports, such as from NBC News, suggest the launch could be as soon as the middle of this month. The Legislature is on board with this, given an elections bill passed last month includes language affirming previous statute that said a state official could run for President.

DeSantis has been running a soft campaign for months, arguably, including a book tour supplemented by activities from a supportive super PAC called Never Back Down. He has spent much of the last two months traveling around the country and the world, with a four-nation tour last month that seemed designed to burnish his foreign policy credentials.

In Japan and in Israel, DeSantis was less than direct about his intentions for next year.

“If there’s any announcements on this, they will come at the appropriate time,” DeSantis told reporters in Jerusalem.

While polls do vary, the overall trend is grim for the Florida Governor. The FiveThirtyEight polling average shows a 52% to 23% lead among GOP Primary voters for Donald Trump, whose campaign mocked the super PAC’s burn rate in a memo Thursday.