May 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Revamp of high school sports clears the Legislature
Team of kids children basketball players stacking hands in the court, sports team together holding hands getting ready for the game, playing indoor basketball, team talk with coach, close up of hands

Anne GeggisMay 4, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ophthalmologists win latest battle in long-running ‘Eyeball Wars’

HeadlinesOrlando

Legislature passes bill to retroactively cancel Disney agreement kneecapping new board

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature gives surgeons relief from pending Brazilian butt lift rules

Team of kids children basketball players stacking hands in the court, sports team together holding hands getting ready for the game, playing indoor basketball, team talk with coach, close up of hands
Originally, the bill would have given the Governor direct control over the state's athletic association board.

A measure that revamps high school sports has crossed the legislative finish line.

By a 20-12 vote, with Democrats largely against it, the Senate approved legislation (HB 225) that will change up the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) board and expand where students can choose to play sports.

“This is a school sports choice bill,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jay Collins of Tampa, in previous debate. “This is about the kids. Everyone’s focused on making sure they have the opportunity to play sports and take part in competition.”

More than the new rules for student athletes, though, the bill had critics crying foul over its original proposal to change FHSAA’s board from a 16-member board mostly chosen by school districts to a nine-member board, with eight members the Governor would appoint. The Senate amended the language so that the board would have eight Governor-appointed members, four others chosen by board members and one person representing the Education Commissioner.

The House concurred with the change and added its own amendment that tweaked the definition of “private school.” By Thursday, the Senate was willing to go along with it.

The FHSAA became embroiled in controversy when it briefly made reporting on menstrual cycles mandatory for female athletes, but quickly changed course as outrage grew. Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins said the legislation was drafted before discussion on that issue erupted.

The legislation would also:

— Allow any student being home-schooled or in a private school to try out for public school teams, and allow charter school students to play for a private school, if an agreement had been worked out with the sending school.

— Eliminate the provision that one board member be chosen “to balance the board for diversity or state population trends, or both.”

— Permit two-minute opening remarks for each school before events.

The part of the bill that expands student-athlete choice is similar to a bill that already passed without any controversy and now awaits the Governor’s signature.

It would stop a situation from developing like the one that occurred at the Master’s Academy in Vero Beach. Florida statutes dictate charter school students must play at the public school they’d otherwise attend.

Someone lodged a challenge about an arrangement that had charter school students playing sports at Master’s Academy with the Sunshine State Athletic Conference last year.

The complaint forced the charter school players off the Master’s Academy team roster in the middle of some students’ senior year. And the athletic conference also overturned all of the wins the Master’s Academy Patriots notched up until that point, demoting the team to a lower bracket ahead of the state playoffs (which they ended up winning anyway).

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislature gives surgeons relief from pending Brazilian butt lift rules

nextLegislature passes bill to retroactively cancel Disney agreement kneecapping new board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories