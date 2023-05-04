Legislature passes bill to retroactively cancel Disney agreement kneecapping new board

The Legislature has passed a bill seeking to retroactively invalidate Disney’s agreement with its outgoing board — a contract that is now at the center of an ongoing civil lawsuit.

Senators approved SB 1604 with a 27-13 vote Thursday evening. The bill is seeking to roll back an agreement Disney made with its old Reedy Creek Improvement Board in the weeks before the state fired those members and Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed his own board members in their place.

Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican from Sarasota who previously voted against the bill requiring Disney World’s monorail to be subjected to state inspections, broke ranks again and voted against SB 1604.

Republican lawmakers pushed the amendment targeting Disney onto SB 1604 because the new state board complained Disney’s agreement limits the new board’s power.

The new board, whose appointments were confirmed by the Senate Thursday, sued Disney this week.

“In an effort to stymie Florida’s elected representatives, Disney covertly cobbled together a series of eleventh hour deals with its soon-to-be-replaced puppet government. Disney hoped to tie the hands of the new, independent Board and to preserve Disney’s special status as its own government in the District for at least the next thirty years,” the new board said in the lawsuit.

Disney, meanwhile, is also suing DeSantis and the new board members in federal court, alleging the company was retaliated against for exercising its freedom of speech.

Under SB 1604, an independent special district is prohibited from following any development agreements within three months of a law changing how those board members were selected.

The amendment also calls for a special district’s new board to review any development agreements within four months of taking office.

During Thursday’s brief debate, Sen. Jason Pizzo asked the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, if he was aware about the legal fight brewing over Disney and its new board over the agreements.

“This is an entirely honest and truthful, serious question. Any of the amendments — particularly this one — the basis of a lawsuit now filed by the district against Disney?” asked Pizzo, a Democrat from Hollywood.

“Not that I’m aware of. I have no knowledge of that,” said Ingoglia, a Republican from Spring Hill, who contended he hadn’t heard about the Disney legal fight that’s attracted national headlines in recent days.

The House approved SB 1604 Wednesday despite Democrats’ opposition the bill sets a dangerous precedent for the state getting involved with private companies’ contracts.

“Beyond the Disney drama, let’s just talk about the notion of canceling a contract that you don’t like,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando, during the debate.