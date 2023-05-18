Mike Waltz staffs up for 118th Congress

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz is staffing up his office for the 118th Congress.

The Central Florida Representative is making key hires and promotions within his office, including by elevating James Hewitt to Deputy Chief of Staff.

Hewitt previously served as Communications Director, and will retain those duties. He’s held that position since 2021 and previously served as associate administrator for the Office of Public Affairs at the Environmental Protection Agency. Prior to that, Hewitt was a senior advisor in the Office of Global Public Affairs at the Department of State.

“I am proud that we have established an office culture of advancement and retention by hiring dedicated staff while also bringing in new team members with policy expertise,” Waltz said. “I look forward to working with my staff to ensure Floridians’ best interests are looked after both in Washington, DC and in our home district.”

Waltz also named Thomas Boodry his Legislative Director, a move that happened in November after Broody previously served in the same role for U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas. Broody also previously worked as a legislative aide for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, focusing on appropriations, judiciary, homeland security and veteran affairs. He succeeds Walker Barrett, who left the role to become a staff member for the House Armed Services Committee.

Andrew Peek was named National Security Advisor. He previously worked as a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council where he focused on Middle East programs and led a European-sponsored regional peace initiative. He also previously served as senior director for European affairs at the National Security Council and as deputy assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran. Peek also previously served as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Mike Johanns and is a U.S. Army veteran.

Waltz also named Carl Schuler legislative aide, a promotion from his previous role as legislative correspondent.

Emma Scheidt has been promoted to legislative correspondent from staff assistant. She will now lead constituent correspondence on issues of concern.

Waltz also hired Brandi Anderson as a constituent service representative in his Ormond Beach district office. Anderson previously served as a Gold Star fellow working on veteran and military issues.