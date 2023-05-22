May 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lester Holt to anchor ‘NBC Nightly News’ live from Florida this week
Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerMay 22, 20234min1

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Byron Donalds slams ‘stupid’ NAACP Florida travel warning

HeadlinesInfluence

With all the politics and maneuvering, how is life in Florida changing for its residents?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.22.23

Lester Holt AP
The two-night trip begins in Fort Myers Beach and concludes in Miami.

NBC anchor Lester Holt is bringing his “Nightly News” program to Florida, where he’ll enlist the help of local journalists this week in reporting to the nation about the state’s political, cultural and post-hurricane landscape.

Titled “Nightly News: Lester Holt Reports Live from Florida,” the two-night series begins Monday in Fort Myers Beach and continues the following day in Miami. It will feature “on-the ground coverage of the lasting impacts of Hurricane Ian” and “deep-dive reporting” on several forces shaping the state, an NBCUniversal press note said.

“There are a lot of stories to be told in Florida, not just from a political standpoint, but environmental and tourism and recovery from storm disaster,” Holt said Friday in an interview with Variety.

Holt is bringing cameras back to Fort Myers Beach for the first time since September, when he visited Southwest Florida to cover the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. While there Monday, he’ll follow up with residents he profiled after the storm struck for an update on how they’re recovering and delve into accusations insurance companies have faced about shortchanging homeowners.

Sanika Dange, an anchor for the Orlando-based NBC affiliate WESH, will report on the impact climate change has had on tourism and ongoing efforts to rebuild across historic Sanibel Island.

Then on Tuesday, NBC News national correspondent Gabe Gutierrez will hit Miami for a look at Florida’s political environment ahead of the 2024 elections. Constance Jones of NBC-owned WTVJ will also profile Captain Barrington Irving, a Miami resident who in 2007 became the first Black pilot and youngest person at the time to fly solo around the world.

NBC’s “Nightly News” program reaches nearly 30 million people weekly by broadcast and millions more through its numerous online offerings, including NBC News Now, “The Nightly” newsletter, “Nightly Films” docuseries, podcasts and on social media.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican Primary shaping up in Democrat-leaning Palm Beach County House District

nextLobbying compensation: Ballard Partners is top earning firm in Q1 of 2023

One comment

  • David

    May 22, 2023 at 8:16 am

    I’m making $80 for every hr. to finish some internet providers from home. I absolutely never thought it would try and be reachable anyway. My comrade mate got 13,000 US dollars just in about a month effectively doing this best task and furthermore she persuaded me to profit. Look at additional subtleties going to
    this site…………..
    .
    .
    ………….. EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories