Last Call for 5.24.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

It’s official: Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for President.

DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission declaring his candidacy and — as this newsletter hits your inbox — is taking part in his first public event as a presidential hopeful, a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk.

As reports of the paper launch spread, the main super PAC promoting DeSantis released a new video hyping the Governor’s focus on “freedom” in the face of federal regulations imposed “when the world went mad” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Never Back Down PAC’s ad has a distinctly cinematic style, opening with a sepia-toned news clip montage that wouldn’t feel out of place during the opening credits of a Roland Emmerich flick, but with the jingoism turned up to 11.

President Joe Biden, through the bezel of a black and white TV, pours water on the concept of American exceptionalism; newscasters shout about dour public health and economic events over a flip book of images that may as well carry an epilepsy warning; it ends with a drag queen reading a book to children and Biden clinking glasses with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“America has fallen. Who will stand?” a narrator asks.

Then comes the DeSantis origin story: “Born to a family of steelworkers, Ron DeSantis served our nation and stood for what was right.”

Audio of DeSantis’ rally rhetoric is peppered throughout. The second-term Governor says, “We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We weathered the storm. We fight to ‘woke’ in the schools. We fight the ‘woke’ in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to ‘woke’ mob. We will be courageous, and we will never back down.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

___

The Democratic National Committee was ready for DeSantis 2024’s launch day.

Ahead of the Governor’s entry into the presidential race, the DNC War Room announced it was rolling out a mobile billboard campaign calling out DeSantis’ “extreme MAGA agenda focused on taking away Floridians’ freedoms.”

In a news release, the DNC provided a photo of a box truck adorned with an unflattering picture of the GOP Governor and text that reads “Signed Six Week Abortion Ban.” It will be circling the area surrounding DeSantis’ meeting with major Republican donors in Miami.

The DNC said the campaign will also include trucks highlighting other controversial policy backed by the Governor, including issues involving gun rights, LGBTQ+ rights, book bans, entitlement spending and Medicaid expansion.

An accompanying video shines a spotlight on the same issues and features sound bites of the Governor saying he and Republican lawmakers were “very proud” of the abortion restrictions and that the nation “should try to look at entitlements, look at restructuring Medicare.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

Quote of the Day

“Today is the day Ron DeSantis emerges from his cocoon, blossoms into a beautiful butterfly, flutters around the forests of Elon, and then is eaten by a giant buzzard named Donald Trump.”

— Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, on DeSantis 2024.

Breakthrough Insights

