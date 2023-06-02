June 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Maxwell Alejandro Frost endorses Stephanie Vanos for Orange Co. School Board

Jacob OglesJune 2, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Kathleen Passidomo knew ‘eyeball war’ veto was coming

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Jury awards $63M in First Amendment suit against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis dispatches heckler in South Carolina while talking ‘pornography’ in schools

Maxwell Frost 1
Frost wants to squash conservative efforts to take over school boards.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost is endorsing Stephanie Vanos for the District 6 seat on the Orange County School Board.

“Stephanie has been organizing and advocating for good public education for over 10 years and I’m proud to endorse her for Orange County School Board,” Frost said. “She’s a passionate Organizer, lawyer and has three kids in the school system.”

Vanos is running for a seat now held by Karen Castor Dentel, but Dentel is running this year for Orange County Supervisor of Elections. To date, Vanos remains the only candidate filed for the open seat. But Frost expects that to change.

Beyond just supporting Vanos, the Congressman said there must be a counter-offense to attempts by conservatives to take over Florida’s school boards. Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 made winning School Board seats a priority for Republicans statewide, and has already announced some targeted incumbents in 2024.

Frost, an Orlando Democrat, wants to stop DeSantis and his allies.

“Right-wing authoritarian leaders are looking to completely take over the state of Florida. Their agenda is to ban books, erase LGBTQ+ students, and change the true history of this country,” Frost said.

“School boards are the frontlines of justice in Florida right now. Far-right Gov. DeSantis will most likely recruit a Moms for Liberty Candidate to challenge her and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they lose and Stephanie wins.”

Vanos, for her part, embraced Frost’s support.

“There is so much at stake right now in public education,” she said. “I’m grateful to have Maxwell’s support so that together we can focus on the real issues impacting our students. As a proud mom of three daughters in public schools, I passionately believe that every child is entitled to a high quality education in a safe and secure learning environment, as guaranteed by the Florida Constitution.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis dispatches heckler in South Carolina while talking 'pornography' in schools

nextJury awards $63M in First Amendment suit against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories