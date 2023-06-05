June 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New law boosts retirement benefits for public employees

Anne GeggisJune 5, 20235min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida Truck Driving Championships rev up in Daytona Beach next week

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Bobby Powell, Mack Bernard targeting 2024 seat swap as David Silvers postpones Senate bid

HeadlinesInfluence

Anti-streaker bill hiking penalties for disrupting live sports, entertainment signed into law

pensions retirement (Large)
For some 780,000 state employees and current retirees, aspects of their retirement will be like 2011 again.

Public employees are getting some of their benefits restored, according to a bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday.

The Senate budget package (SB 7024) DeSantis approved reverts many aspects of the state’s retirement system for some back to pre-2011, when many changes were made in the face of a recession that saw much of the state’s real estate value evaporate.

It includes provisions that restore age and years of service requirements; improve retiree health insurance subsidies; increase the length of time allowable in the Deferred Retirement Optional Program (DROP); and increase employer contributions to investment plans by 2 percentage points for all participants in the Florida Retirement System (FRS).

It will affect nearly 629,000 members of the FRS and 151,913 current retirees.

An analysis of the bill said the new law will increase the state’s employer group contributions to be paid into the FRS Trust Fund over the next year by $350 million, compared to the current budget year. And the amount that employer groups must contribute to the Retiree Health Insurance Subsidy Trust Fund will increase by $139.3 million from the current year.

Florida Professional Firefighters (FPF), a state association representing more than 27,000 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in Florida, lobbied to get the minimum retirement age requirement dropped from 60 years old, back down to 55 for the Special Risk Class of employees. That class includes law enforcement, firefighters, corrections guards and emergency medical care positions.

The bill signing also increased the retiree health insurance subsidy for all FRS retirees from $5 per month to $7.50 per month.

The legislative passage of the budget package on May 5 drew cheers from Meredith Stanfield, the legislative policy director for FPF.

“What a session,” she tweeted, singling out House Speaker Paul RennerSenate President Kathleen PassidomoRepublican Sens. Doug Broxson, Ed Hooper, and Republican Reps. Demi Busatta Cabrera, Thomas “Tom” Leek and Democratic Rep. Joe Casello for the bill’s passage through both chambers without a nay vote. “Thank you to our amazing bill sponsors for putting firefighters and public employees first in this budget.”

___

Advertisement

Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Truck Driving Championships rev up in Daytona Beach next week

One comment

  • Suze

    June 5, 2023 at 8:18 pm

    DeathSantis and MAGAs GOP will do anything to get votes after destroying human rights in florida

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories