Personnel note: Kevin Cleary joins Allegiant Strategies Group

Allegiant Strategies Group is continuing to grow with the addition of Kevin Cleary to the Tallahassee team as Vice President of Government Relations.

Cleary brings years of political and government affairs experience to Allegiant Strategies Group. His résumé includes leadership positions at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, where he served as Legislative Affairs Director, and the Florida House, where he developed extensive government experience working as a legislative aide for five years.

On the campaign side, Cleary was the Republican Party of Florida’s Statewide Congressional Campaign Director from 2012 through 2013 and as a Regional Director for two years in the late aughts. He also quarterbacked Sen. Ben Albritton first campaign for state House in 2010 — a brief position, but a noteworthy one, considering the Wauchula Republican is in line to become Senate President for the 2024-26 term.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team,” said firm founder and Managing Partner David Clark. “His wealth of legislative experience and deep understanding of the political landscape will undoubtedly strengthen our firm’s ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients. Kevin’s strategic acumen and track record of success make him a valuable addition to our team.”

Cleary, a Florida State University alumnus, has established himself as a trusted professional known for his ability to navigate complex legislative landscapes and deliver results. With more than 15 years of experience working in state government, Cleary has represented commercial and individual interests across several industries, including agriculture, public and private utilities, gaming, technology, and water.

Clark founded Allegiant Strategies Group in 2020, after working in state government for nearly two decades, including a stint as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis, which saw him provide executive guidance and policy direction for multiple state agencies on behalf of the Governor.

The firm also includes Ashley Clark, who came aboard as Chief Operations Officer in 2021 after serving in several prominent public sector positions, most recently as the Inspector General for the Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulatory body. She previously worked at the state departments of Transportation, Financial Services and Environmental Protection.