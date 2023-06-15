New Ron DeSantis super PAC ad shows him dragging media, ‘activists’

A new ad from Ron DeSantis’ super PAC shows the Governor on the attack, but not against Donald Trump or any other 2024 opponent.

Rather than slamming the former President in the wake of his 37-count indictment, the Never Back Down spot “Punching Back” leads off with a solemn vow to supporters.

“I am not going to let the media smear what’s going on in Florida,” DeSantis says, in sound sandwiched by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson raving about how DeSantis is “succeeding.”

From there, the ad launches into a greatest hits of punches at the press and attacks on “activists,” even as the joke might be that mainstream media and activists are one and the same in DeSantis-land.

The spot leads off with the Governor battling with a female reporter from 60 Minutes over whether he was distributing COVID-19 vaccines fairly.

The outlet claimed DeSantis was “pay to play” and favored donor Publix by allowing them to distribute vaccines ahead of other outlets, a policy that led to inequities in vaccine distribution in one county.

“I just disabused you of the narrative, and you don’t care about the facts,” the Governor thundered. “The corporate media thinks that you can just run over people. You ain’t running over this Governor.”

DeSantis didn’t just steamroll women journalists in the spot; female activists were also fair game, as shown by a clip from a South Carolina campaign stop who called him an “(expletive deleted) fascist.”

The Governor rhetorically manhandled the interloper.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids,” DeSantis said. “People like that in Florida are the people we beat. We do not let them win.”

From there, the Governor’s objection to the framing of the Parental Rights in Education bill as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation takes center stage, with DeSantis hectoring his questioner to tell him “what’s in the bill” instead of “pushing false narratives.”

One thing’s for sure after this 60-second barn-burner: the corporate media isn’t likely to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.