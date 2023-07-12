Democrats: Republican policies haven’t abated Florida’s insurance ‘crisis’

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried blamed Republicans for Farmers Insurance decision to discontinue its policies in the state, saying leaders focused their efforts on limiting lawsuits against insurance companies instead of making the changes necessary to stabilize a market that one former insurance commissioner described as a “crisis.”

“The Democratic leadership in the House and Senate have been proposing ideas and solutions which have gone completely unheard. So now we’re in a situation here in the state of Florida where people can’t afford to live here,” Fried said. “If they are even able to find property insurance, the premiums are through the roof, you’re seeing in some areas 40, 50, 60% increases in their premiums. And that is completely unacceptable.”

Farmers told state regulators earlier this week that it would no longer sell homeowners, auto or umbrella policies in Florida, although it said that other insurance brands owned by the company would continue to be sold. The decision is expected to affect about 100,000 policies overall.

The decision by Farmers — a well-known national carrier — to withdraw from Florida put the state’s tumultuous property insurance market back in the spotlight. Farmers also is withdrawing from California.

Republicans have contended a slew of recent changes should stabilize the market at some point, but Democrats said there’s no evidence it’s working so far.

Some of Florida’s top Democrats also criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for vetoing budget projects they said would have helped mitigate risk in hopes of reducing future insured losses.

Democrats also chastised Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for remarks he made to Farmers Insurance on social media.

Patronis announced he was directing the Division of Consumer Services to “take a deeper dive” into the complaints filed against the company by its policyholders. Patronis said the review could trigger a market conduct investigation which could lead to fines. Patronis also has asked Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carte to “engage with Farmers Insurance policyholders who may be affected by this action to assess their involvement by the carrier.”

Orlando Democrat Rep. Anna Eskamani said she was surprised Patronis used social media to comment on Farmer’s departure and said she was embarrassed by some of his comments. “I would also argue that threatening an insurance company, it’s not a good way to attract more insurance companies to Florida, which is what we need right now.”

Broward County Democrat Rep. Hillary Cassel also criticized former Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier by saying he failed to follow through on the Legislature’s mandate for him to provide lawmakers data to review the market and better examine what’s going on. Lawmakers last December met in a Special Session to pass long-sought statutory changes advocated by the insurance industry without having the benefit of the data. Altmaier announced his resignation soon afterward.

“So, what we’ve done is we’ve been trying to solve a problem without the actual data to support the information,” she said, noting that Republican legislative leaders downplayed Altmaier’s failure to provide the information.

Cassel noted that Farmers cited historically high catastrophic losses and the soaring costs of reinsurance, which gives insurance companies additional protection. Cassel said reinsurance accounts for 49% of homeowners’ premiums and is “what is keeping insurance companies from being able to stay in the state.”

The Legislature has appropriated $3 billion for reinsurance in the last two years to abate the “crisis” in the property market. Democrats at the time criticized it as a bailout.

Cassel on Wednesday repeated the criticism and asserted that using taxpayer money to lower the costs of reinsurance had the opposite effect, disqualifying carriers from getting the ratings necessary to qualify for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“So, we passed a $2 billion package that at the end of the day, only six out of 165 insurance companies took advantage of because we actually increased the cost of reinsurance. And that just goes to show once again, the Republicans have no idea what they’re doing when it comes to insurance,” she said.

Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa said Republicans are “playing fast and loose with the American dream. They’re playing fast and loose with the people of Florida.”

Driskell added that ideas to help stabilize the market promoted by Democrats have been ignored. She was the primary sponsor of the Democratic caucus’s bill (HB 1477). Among other things, the bill would have made Florida’s Insurance Commissioner a statewide elected post and not an appointee who answers to the Governor and CFO.

“These are the real solutions that we need to be talking about and how to provide people with great relief and provide real accountability in this market,” she said.