Joe Biden camp pops Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis over fundraising

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign boasted about its strong fundraising quarter. Campaign officials also threw mocking jabs directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

“The numbers are in, and there’s no hiding the stunning and embarrassing lack of enthusiasm for the Republican candidates running for President,” said Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden campaign. “President Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris significantly outraised the entire GOP field last quarter, outraising Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1.”

Biden and the Democratic National Committee on Friday announced a more than $72 million fundraising haul with the Democratic National Committee during the second quarter of 2023.

By comparison Trump raised more than $35 million. DeSantis raised upward of $20 million in his first fundraising quarter since entering the race in May.

Of note, Biden’s totals include dollars controlled by his political party, while the Republican National Committee isn’t backing one candidate over the others in a growing field.

But the Biden campaign also enjoys the ability to sit on its money. The President faces a Primary challenge from activist Robert Kennedy, Jr., who raised nearly $6.5 million in the quarter. But Biden has largely ignored Kennedy so far, instead hoarding resources for a General Election fight with whoever wins the Republican nomination.

Meanwhile, Trump and DeSantis are spending millions reaching Primary voters now.

“Not only are the Republican candidates raising significantly less money than Team Biden-Harris, they are spending significantly more competing against each other in a bruising primary contest,” Tyler said.

Overall, the Democratic incumbent’s campaign voiced confidence its message remains the only one resonating with the American public. In stressing Biden’s agenda, the campaign notably took swipes directly at controversial policies enacted in Florida under DeSantis.

“The numbers show Americans are rejecting a Republican field that wants to roll back the economic progress we’ve made, ban books, take away the freedom for women to make their own health care decisions, side with the gun lobby over children, and undermine our democracy,” Tyler said.

“The President will continue to fight for more rights, not less, and for the freedoms Republicans seek to curtail. And thanks to the nearly 400,000 donors who contributed to Biden-Harris 2024 in just the first 67 days of our campaign along with the historic $77 million we have in cash on hand – we’re well on our way to winning that fight.”