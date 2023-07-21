Ron DeSantis says he’ll ‘beat Joe Biden like a rented mule’

Gov. Ron DeSantis used an animal abuse metaphor to describe how he believes the 2024 General Election would go.

“I’ll beat Biden like a rented mule. We’ll run him all ragged all around this country,” the Republican presidential candidate said on the Mark Levin Show Thursday.

The Governor was responding to a host’s question about whether he found it frustrating that his interviews often focused on the campaign horse race with Donald Trump rather than policies, when he explained that the “corporate media” didn’t want to see him as the Republican nominee because “they fear that (DeSantis) will win.”

Ironically, this is the second straight election in which he will have compared his opponent to a beleaguered barnyard animal.

During the sole debate of the Governor’s re-election campaign, Democrat Charlie Crist asked DeSantis whether he would commit to four years as Governor. DeSantis did not answer the question, offering a dodge that’s ironic in retrospect.

“The only worn out, old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said.