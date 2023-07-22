Takeaways from Tallahassee — Tell the full story

Before we get into this week’s Takeaways — a birthday shoutout to our friend Kevin Sweeny, who is celebrating another year around the sun this weekend.

___

Slavery had an upside, according to an assertion in the state’s new social studies standards approved this week.

The standards have students learning about the Underground Railroad — escaping from slavery — and key figures in African American history, but another benchmark calls for “instruction (that) includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

That line has set off a national firestorm that includes rebukes from Vice President Kamala Harris down to local teachers’ union chapters. And Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell says state education officials need to go back to school, pronto.

A news release from the West Palm Beach Democrat’s office says any assertion that the enslaved benefited from their circumstances is, “not only especially galling, but illustrative of a deep ignorance on the part of state officials.”

“These so-called standards need to be thrown out immediately,” Powell said in a prepared statement.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said he wants the full story to be told, saying the standards go into great depth, providing students with the information they need in an age-appropriate fashion.

“If anyone takes the time to actually look at the standards, you can see that everything is covered,” Diaz said.

Powell, however, has some questions.

“Shall we say the same of other people who in the history of mankind, also found themselves enslaved? That it was good for them? That they derived a personal benefit from the captivity?” Powell’s prepared statement reads. “And when the dogs and the water cannons, the police batons, and the lynching mobs were let loose on these former African American slaves, was that for their ‘personal benefit’ as well?”

The 216-page set of social studies guidelines, which the Florida Board of Education adopted Wednesday, do not include a requirement for elementary and middle school students to learn about Black history after the Reconstruction era, a period of marked hostility and discrimination against African Americans.

Students must be able to “identify African Americans who demonstrated heroism and patriotism,” including Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and the Tuskegee Airmen, among others.

That doesn’t do it, Powell said.

“The full measure of African American history is not a hand-picked Rosa Parks here and a Martin Luther King Jr. there,” Powell said. “It is the sweeping collection of stories spanning several centuries, the lessons of cruelty and inhumanity interwoven in the determination of a people to live and breathe free. It is as much Florida’s story as the nation’s story, and it needs to be fully told.”

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Anne Geggis, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Help requested: The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and four residents filed a lawsuit in federal court that contends the state’s system to check and verify voter eligibility is unlawful and that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is intimidating felons from voting. The coalition was responsible for getting Amendment 4 passed in 2018. That initiative allowed many felons to regain voting rights. But the Legislature passed a law that maintained fees and fines also had to be paid in order for felons to become eligible voters. The lawsuit maintains the current process is confusing and cumbersome and they want a judge to order state officials to create a central database that will allow felons to determine their status.

Curriculum firestorm: Florida’s newly adopted K-12 curriculum for African American history is drawing censure from the White House on down for glossing over shameful chapters in America’s past. Education Commissioner Diaz called the new standards “robust” and inclusive of “the slave trade, Jim Crow laws, civil rights movement (and) everything that occurred throughout our history.” Critics, however, argued the curriculum — which includes framing labor skills slaves developed as potentially “applied for their personal benefit” and a disproportionate conflation of violence against Black citizens with violence by them — as a “big step backward.” Vice President Harris felt the need to make a quick trip to Jacksonville for a 22-minute speech to strike back against the attempts to “gaslight” students and distort the historical record.

Save the dates: DeSantis issued executive orders that set Special Election dates for two vacant legislative seats. He scheduled an Oct. 3 primary date and a Dec. 3 general election date for House District 118. That seat came open after DeSantis appointed former Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin to the post of Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court. The Governor set the dates for HD 118 only after he had been sued for not moving quickly to call a Special Election. DeSantis also set dates for a Special Election for House District 35: Nov. 7 for the Primary Election and Jan. 16 for the General Election. HD 35 had been held by former Rep. Fred Hawkins, who recently stepped down to become South Florida State College President.

What’s going on? As the state “unwinds” from the public health emergency, disenrolling people from the Medicaid program, a top state official says overall enrollment in the program hasn’t dropped as much as initially anticipated. The reason? Roughly 7,000 more people are qualifying for the program each week than there were during the public health emergency. Agency for Health Care Administration Deputy Secretary of Health Care Finance Data Tom Wallace told the Social Services Estimating Conference that Florida had anticipated 900,000 people would be removed from Medicaid within the first 12 weeks because they are no longer qualified. Instead, the state removed 640,000 people. But over the same span, 134,000 people were enrolled in the safety net program for the poor, elderly and disabled, Wallace said. That means the Medicaid rolls have been reduced by roughly 500,000. Wallace projected there will be about 245,000 more people on Medicaid in the state fiscal year (FY) 2023-2024 than lawmakers budgeted for.

Scary moment: Law enforcement is investigating after a bullet was shot in the home of Rep. Spencer Roach this week. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the bullet from a wall of a children’s room in Roach’s southwest Florida residence. LCSO said on Friday that the investigation is “active” and ongoing. Roach noticed the bullet hole a day earlier when he was cleaning the children’s room for an expected furniture delivery. Roach is a volunteer Guardian ad Litem who has fostered children over the past few years. He has not had any children living with him since his home was damaged during Hurricane Ian but said he was preparing to do so.

—’Smart fiscal policy’ —

Paying off $400 million in state debt earlier than scheduled not only means saving Florida taxpayers $34 million, but it also serves as another opportunity for DeSantis to bash the man he wants to replace: President Joe Biden.

The Governor’s Office sent out a news release Thursday highlighting the bonds paid off before they matured, avoiding subsequent interest costs.

“While Washington has governed irresponsibly and ballooned the national debt, the Free State of Florida is providing a blueprint for fiscal responsibility,” DeSantis’ statement said. “We put Floridians front and center in every decision we make and are proud to continue saving them money through smart fiscal policy.”

The release does not mention what effect some billions of federal COVID-19 aid shipped to Florida through the CARES Act or the American Rescue Plan had on that calculation.

The state reported a record $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, attributable to smart fiscal policy and a growing economy, of course.

The Governor championed the debt reduction effort through the legislative process, the news release said. And it’s part of $5 billion in state debt paid down since DeSantis moved into the Governor’s Mansion. Sounds like another quick tagline on a TV advertisement, right after “School Choice, made universal.”

“ … The Division is proud to have delivered on his (the Governor’s) vision, resulting in an expedited reduction in state debt at a savings to taxpayers,” said Division of Bond Finance Director Ben Watkins.

The Debt Reduction Program was established within the Division of Bond Finance. The Division completed two transactions over the past week to support the retirement of outstanding taxable Public Education Capital Outlay (PECO) and State Revolving Fund (SRF) bonds, the release said.

— Play responsibly —

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants Floridians to be on guard for lottery scams.

The state’s top cop issued a consumer alert that coincided with National Lottery Day and National Lottery Week, two awareness campaigns that highlight the funding state lotteries pump into education and other public concerns.

The broad strokes guidance from Moody’s office is ‘if sounds too good to be true, it probably is.’

The second-term Republican said Floridians should be particularly wary if a caller claims they won a prize — the Florida Lottery doesn’t do that. The state lottery also doesn’t require winners to fork over any cash to receive a prize, nor will it ask winners to give their bank account information over the phone, by email or by snail mail.

“Receiving a message that you have won a large cash prize can be exciting, but it’s also likely a scam. If you receive one of these messages, be suspicious, do some research and never open any links included in the message. For more tips to avoid lottery scams, check out our latest Consumer Alert,” Moody said.

More information on the latest lottery scams is available via the Attorney General’s Mega Millions advisory. Floridians looking to report scammy-looking lottery mailers should contact the Postal Inspection Service online at USPIS.gov.

If you missed National Lottery Week, don’t fret. You can still play and, as the Florida Lottery routinely points out, everybody can still win — according to the department, around 99% of Lottery revenue is reinvested back into the state economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,500 Florida retailers and contributions to education. Only 1% is used for Lottery operations, making Florida one of the most efficient Lotteries in the country.

“We are thrilled to commemorate the fifth annual National Lottery Week to celebrate our unwavering commitment to education and the communities we proudly serve across Florida,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

“From providing brighter futures for students to supporting local businesses and fostering responsible gaming, our contributions resonate in communities from the Panhandle to the Keys. We look forward to the future as we continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our fellow Floridians to create a brighter future for all.”

— Future Forests cash —

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Forest Service are making $2.8 million available to landowners through the state’s Future Forests Program, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced this week.

The program, which is in its third year, offers landowners cost-share payments to help increase the acreage of Florida’s healthy forests. The program aims to promote forest growth to provide clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, recreation and essential products.

“A majority of our state’s forests are privately owned, so Florida landowners are key to maintaining and conserving our forests and natural resources for future generations,” Simpson said. “This important program helps landowners offset the initial cost of site preparation, seedlings and the planting of seedlings.”

The program is open to non-industrial, private landowners as well as local governments and registered nonprofit organizations.

Applicants can request funding for tree establishment practices on at least 20 acres of land, up to a maximum of 250 acres. Since 2021, the Legislature has appropriated nearly $12 million to qualifying applicants. The funds have been used to create some 26,000 acres of healthy forest.

“Forests are valuable natural resources and a great long-term investment for the state,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan. “Trees remove carbon dioxide emissions as well as produce oxygen, contribute to clean water and provide homes for wildlife.”

The Florida Forest Service manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The agency also protects homes, forestland and other natural resources from wildfires on more than 26 million acres.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Judges of Compensation Claims — DeSantis made a quintet of judicial appointments Thursday to the Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims (FLJCC), which maintains Florida’s mediation and adjudication system for disputed workers’ compensation claims. Read the full list on Florida Politics.

— Doing the right thing —

The amount of money spent on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Florida has increased under the DeSantis administration and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) Secretary Michelle Branham want folks to know.

To that end, Nunez and Branham met with Marion County leaders, advocates and caregivers to highlight the Governor’s commitment to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and boast about the $65 million in funding included in the 2023-2024 budget.

“With Gov. DeSantis at the helm, Florida has put our seniors first when they needed it most,” Nuñez said, noting that the appropriation is $12.5 million more than the previous year. “We will continue to fund, support and fight for those who live with Alzheimer’s disease, their families, and caregivers.”

Among other things, lawmakers included $12.5 million in additional funding to expand the work of the state’s 17 Memory Disorder Clinics and the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative, which assist residents and caregivers affected by the disease.

The budget also included $500,000 in support for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Brain Bus, a mobile outreach unit that helps educate Floridians on early warning signs and available resources.

Branham said the DeSantis administration has put a focus on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia since 2019, the Governor’s first Legislative Session. Also that year, the Governor directed the state Department of Health to add Alzheimer’s disease and related types of dementia as a priority in the State Health Improvement Plan.

And in 2022 DeSantis signed a bill into law to advance Alzheimer’s education and awareness, announced record funding and the creation of a new Florida Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence (FACE).

“Thanks to their continued support and our partners in the Legislature, we’ve seen innovation, advancement, and renewed hope in Florida that puts our state at the forefront in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” Branham said.

Roughly 580,000 people aged 65 and older in Florida are living with Alzheimer’s disease and around 827,000 family members are serving as their caregivers.

“I am grateful for the dedicated funding and prioritization of our seniors by our state leadership so we may continue to implement impactful initiatives to keep Marion County a special and thriving place for seniors to live,” said Jennifer Martinez, Executive Director of Marion Senior Services.

— Bad school, no donut —

The Florida Department of Education is touting a new round of rules that “let kids be kids,” so long as it aligns with their birth certificates and doesn’t include drag queens.

In addition to adopting a controversial African American history curriculum, the board this week passed new rules mandating that school children only be allowed to use the restrooms and locker rooms that match the gender they were assigned at birth. Notably, the rule would allow K-12 schools to provide students with “unisex restroom/changing facility.”

That rule was OK’d alongside two others. One requires parents to be informed if their kid ditches their deadname and another that “protects the innocence of students by ensuring they are not exposed to inappropriate school-sponsored events and activities.”

The K-12 version of the so-called “drag ban” was approved the same week that the Florida Department of Education reached out to an Orlando-area school that had planned to hold a “Drag & Donuts” event — something it had done twice before.

Student organizers told local media that the event would not feature any drag performances and was instead meant to provide an opportunity for LGBTQ people to answer their classmates’ questions to foster a culture of acceptance for LGBTQ youth, a non-starter in a state that forbids the public acknowledgment of non-heteronormativity within earshot of a minor. Unless they attend private school, in which case have at it.

The event was ultimately canceled after the Department of Education warned that any faculty or staff members who attended would be investigated and could potentially have their professional licenses revoked.

Education Commissioner Diaz hailed the new rules, saying they would protect youth “from unwelcome influences and indoctrination.”

He added, “The rules adopted today ensure that our kids can be kids while in the care of our schools. I thank Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Legislature and the State Board of Education for their unwavering commitment to the health, well-being and safety of our students.”

— For the kids —

Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia went to Washington this week with about 6,000 children on her mind.

These are children with behavioral and mental health challenges that make it nearly impossible to place them in traditional foster care homes. And Garcia said she believes that outdated federal regulations are making it more difficult than it needs to be to meet their needs.

“Cottage family homes,” for example, are larger foster homes that provide parent-like support without the complications that have, for many of these kids, resulted in failed foster care situations, Garcia said. But federal regulations keep the kids from staying there for more than 14 days with funding support.

“Let’s fix the system,” said Garcia, Chair of the Senate Children and Families Committee. “We can do big fixes, updating federal statutes that are 20 to 30 years old.”

And so from Sunday to Wednesday, Garcia was on a bipartisan whirl, meeting with Republican U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn of Panama City and Gus Bilirakis of New Port Richey and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Parkland.

Exchanges with the three left her optimistic that changes can be made, she said.

“It is my hope that through our collective efforts, we can create a society where every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their circumstances,” Garcia said. “No child should ever feel alone or forgotten. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every child’s voice is heard, their needs are met, and their dreams are within reach.”

— Broadband grants —

FloridaCommerce has made available more than $86 million in broadband grants to help communities boost public Wi-Fi access.

The locations would allow Floridians to access the digital workforce, education and health care opportunities through the Multipurpose Community Facility Projects Program.

Eligible recipients include school districts, state colleges and universities, county governments, municipalities, census-designated communities, nonprofits or private entities such as internet service providers.

The latest grants are in addition to the more than $226 million in Broadband Opportunity Grants awarded to 53 counties to expand broadband internet access to underserved areas. Those grants are expected to connect more than 250,000 homes and businesses to Wi-Fi.

Funding through the Multipurpose Community Facility Projects Program prioritizes underserved Florida communities and those with slow internet speeds.

Recipients are required to partner with their local CareerSource Florida Workforce Development Board to provide convenient locations for individuals to apply for jobs, take continuing education classes, or receive training in digital skills, resume writing, how to interview for a position and other skills.

Applications will be accepted through at least Oct. 3.

— Happy anniversary —

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is highlighting the anniversary of Purple Alerts, which are used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert.

The alerts are designed to engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.

The alerts were launched July 1, 2022, and since then 255 alerts have been issued and 250 individuals recovered.

“Largely because of the public’s participation, the Purple Alert is a proven resource helping law enforcement safely locate missing individuals,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Our Purple Alert program is a model for other states to adopt.”

The creation of the Purple Alert was sparked by the 2018 death of Joshua Marshall, a 30-year-old Port St. Lucie man who was nonverbal and autistic and wandered away from his home and drowned in a retention pond.

Sen. Lori Berman, one of the sponsors of the 2021 legislation that created Purple Alerts, said that “Josh may have been saved had the Purple Alert existed at that time. Passing this law two years ago was a giant step forward in improving public safety and disability rights in Florida and I am confident it has already, and will continue to, save lives.”

— Cover cruiser —

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is vying to be on the cover of the 2024 American Association of State Troopers calendar, a spot reserved for the “Best Looking Cruiser” in the country.

And you can help make it happen by voting for FHP’s submission, a photograph of a 2019 black and tan Dodge Charger, parked behind an alligator on a carpet of lush green grass.

While alligators are synonymous with the Sunshine State, so are the traditional black and tan colors for FHP vehicles, having been used since 1939.

“The FHP Black and Tan, as it’s known, is widely recognized as a symbol of our core values: Courtesy, Service, Protection. When people see a Florida State Trooper, they know that they are there for protection and can expect professional and competent service,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner. “A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida.”

Competitors from across the nation will submit pictures representative of their state and vie for the opportunity to win the vote and be named best-looking cruiser. The winning cruiser will serve as the cover vehicle for the wall calendar. Proceeds from the calendar benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to member troopers’ dependents.

FHP troopers take a sworn oath to protect and defend the state and its residents. Troopers, referred to as “Florida’s Finest,” respond to highway crashes. But they also conduct weather-related checks, assist in cleanup and emergency response, and also work to prevent the flow of narcotics, weapons and undocumented immigrants into the state.

While FHP is competing in a national competition it is hosting its own competition. Each troop is hosting a coloring contest. The coloring page can be printed from the FHP webpage or picked up at a local troop office. Submissions must be dropped off to the local troop’s public affairs officer. Submissions can also be emailed or faxed. Regardless of the delivery mode all colorings should have the artists’ contact information.

— Hydrate or diedrate —

With scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity, the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) is urging residents and those visiting the Sunshine State to be aware of the heat and take safety precautions to prevent suffering from heat-related illnesses.

“With the heat index value reaching upward of 110 degrees in some areas, it’s important to take breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water,” said DEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.

With temperatures soaring, Guthrie warns people to be aware of signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of the former include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating and weakness. Those suffering from heat exhaustion should immediately move to a cooler or shadier area. cooler area, loosen their clothing and slowly sip cool water. If those steps don’t abate the situation they should seek medical attention because heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

The signs of heat stroke, meanwhile, include confusion, hot skin (but no sweat), rapid, strong pulse and perhaps loss of consciousness. People suffering from these symptoms should immediately call 911. They should also loosen their clothing, remove any extra layers of clothing and cool down with water or ice.

Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if not treated.

Guthrie also stressed that children, vulnerable adults and pets should never be left in a parked car, where temperatures can soar to 135 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 10 minutes.

The best way to avoid heat exhaustion or stroke is to limit the amount of time spent outdoors. Go to a movie; go to the mall; or go to the library.

Moreover, residents and visitors should dress for summer, which means wearing loose, light-colored clothing. People also need to focus on staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

For more heat safety tips, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Hazards/Heat-Wave or follow @FLSERT on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

— Winner, winner —

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission handed out a slate of awards during its monthly meeting.

The slate included Patrick Sreenan of Broward County, who was named the 2023 Victor Heller Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year. Sreenan notched the nod after eight years of volunteering to teach the state’s hunter safety course.

Something of an innovator, Sreenan was one of the first instructors to teach virtual classes when the pandemic hit — FWC did not specify whether the use of a Big Buck Hunter or Cabela’s machine was part of the curriculum.

However, FWC Section Leader for Hunter Safety and Public Shooting Ranges Bill Cline did say Sreenan “has a passion for teaching hunter safety as well as getting future generations involved in the outdoors.”

Additionally, the commission presented Todd Fennell with the 2023 Youth Hunting Program Landowner of the Year award for opening his Blackwater Creek Ranch property up to young hunters.

Cline called the ranch “an oasis for the landowners who love wild things and wild places” and said it was “an honor to recognize this property for the 2023 Youth Hunting Program Landowner of the Year award.”

Finally, FWC bestowed 14th Judicial Circuit Assistant State Attorney Josh James with the 2023 FWC Division of Law Enforcement Prosecutor of the Year award.

James picked up the plaque after showing a willingness to get his feet wet and his hands dirty — in a good way. The Commission said he regularly attends FWC events and has taken part in ride-alongs to learn how cases are made for crimes such as going over the bag limit for deer, migratory bird violations and boating under the influence.

“Prosecutors like Josh James who establish relationships and share a passion for conservation is critical to our success,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “We are fortunate to have such an involved prosecutor working alongside our officers helping to protect the people and natural resources of Florida. I am honored to present him with this year’s Prosecutor of the Year Award.”

— Meet the new board —

There’s a new slate of officers on the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) board of directors.

The new executive leadership at the association-includes President Joe Bunch, general manager and CEO of New Smyrna Beach Utilities; President-elect Clint Bullock, general manager and CEO of Orlando Utilities Commission; Vice President Ed Liberty, director of the City of Lake Worth Electric Utility; and Secretary-Treasurer Steve Langley, electric utility director for the City of Mount Dora.

“Each of these officers have been long-serving advocates for all of Florida’s public power communities and steadfast believers in the public power model that focuses on a community-centric approach to providing clean, affordable and reliable power to its customers,” FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly said.

“As we wrap up our 80th anniversary celebration year and a review of our history, I look forward to the accomplishments and innovations this new executive leadership team will bring to FMEA’s future.”

FMEA represents the 33 public power utilities and 4 million customers across Florida cities and towns including Jacksonville, Orlando, Lakeland, Tallahassee and Gainesville, Wauchula, Havana and Bushnell. The association lobbies for the public utilities at the state and federal level. The new board was voted in at FMEA’s annual conference.

— Hot, hot, hot —

Florida is home to some of the most competitive — and hottest — rental markets in the nation with Miami claiming the top spot in the nation, according to a new analysis drawn up by RentCafe.com.

The site analyzed 137 markets where data is available and looked at several factors including how many days apartments were vacant, the percentage of apartments that were occupied, how many people applied for the same apartment and the percentage of people who renewed their leases.

The results showed that even with new apartments being built there is a tremendous amount of pent-up demand in Florida. Miami was ranked as the hottest rental market followed by southwest Florida at No. 3, Broward County at No. 4 and Orlando at No. 8. Tampa and Palm Beach County were ranked No. 19 and No. 20. Other markets in the top 20 included New York-New Jersey, Chicago, Orange County, California and Boston.

“All of Florida is sizzling with demand thanks to the high numbers of remote workers of all ages and ultra-wealthy newcomers (as well as many retirees) looking for tax breaks, sunshine and a more relaxed lifestyle,” observes RentCafe.com

The competition for apartments in Miami is quite fierce. The data compiled by RentCafe.com showed that more than 97% of apartments in Miami were occupied and that nearly 72% of people renewed their leases. The occupancy rates for apartments in southwest Florida was 96% and 95.5% for Broward County.

The report noted that 93.4% of apartments are occupied in Tallahassee and a lease renewal rate of 61.3%.

The report comes amid continued concerns about the state’s affordability and a recent report that Miami has become an inflation hot spot. State legislators passed a comprehensive affordable housing bill earlier this year that included more than $700 million in incentives and tax breaks designed to make more units available.

— Weird science —

A FAMU-FSU College of Engineering study of vortex ring motion in superfluid helium provides crucial evidence supporting a recently developed theory and has been published in Nature Communications.

Governed by quantum mechanics and known for their frictionless flow, superfluids have intrigued scientists with their unusual properties and far-reaching applications.

A key feature of superfluid is the presence of quantized vortices or thin, hollow tubes that look like tornadoes. These play significant roles in phenomena such as turbulence in superfluid helium and glitches in neutron star rotation. However, accurately predicting the motion of vortices has proven challenging.

But the FAMU-FSU research has provided some answers.

“Our findings resolve long-standing questions and enhance our understanding of vortex dynamics within the superfluid,” said professor Wei Guo.

A key feature of superfluid is the presence of quantized vortices — thin, hollow tubes resembling miniature tornadoes. These play significant roles in phenomena such as turbulence in superfluid helium and glitches in neutron star rotation. However, accurately predicting the motion of vortices has proven challenging.

To address this, the research team used solidified deuterium tracer particles that were caught inside the vortex rings. By illuminating them with a sheet-shaped imaging laser, the team captured precise images and quantified their movement.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — You can’t get arrested for voter fraud if you don’t vote!

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — At least he pays the bills.

Ozempic — Crossways arrow — Is it the secret to the Gov’s noticeable weight loss? Mark Levin wants to know!

DeSantis and Abbott — Down arrow — Like Weezer and Lil Wayne, It’s the collab nobody needs, wants or asked for.

State Guard — Down arrow — They literally gave recruits brown shirts at boot camp. What more needs to be said?

Florida GOP — Up arrow — So, should we call Florida a Boysenberry state? Magenta? Oooh, how about Pantone Cerise?

Board of Education — Down arrow — Chattel slavery was basically VocEd, amirite?

Chris Rufo — Down arrow — We’ll put it in terms the Washington State resident will understand: He’s doing to SUS what Jimmy Lake did to the Huskies.

Stop WOKE Act sponsors — Down arrow — Ugh, dump out the shredder bin and order a palette of tape off Amazon.

Anheuser-Busch InBev — Down arrow — At this point, a Natalie Wynn Miller Lite can is their only out.

Paramount — Down arrow — The mountain is acting like a molehill.

Fabian Basabe — Down arrow — Stop. You’re starting to make us feel nostalgic about Sabs.

Spencer Roach — Prayer hands — Thank god vinyl blinds and drywall were the only victims. Get on it, LCSO!

HD 35 voters — Down arrow — Whaddya know, they really will have to wait until after the Iowa Caucuses.

Nicholas Warren — Up arrow — “Power concedes nothing without a demand.” So, he demanded.

AAA — Down arrow — Anytime, Anything, Anywhere*. (*Not valid in certain portions of the Sunshine State).

New College of Florida — Down arrow — Sometimes people leave, and no highway will bring them back.

Florida TaxWatch — Up arrow — The nonpartisan watchdog is making splash hires.

Ben Crump — Up arrow — Willie the Wildcat bit off more than he can chew.

Ed Narain — Up arrow — Hey, there’s a new university board Chair and nobody’s complaining about it!

Shoppers — Up arrow — Psst … you don’t need a kid to save $100 on a new MacBook.

Black bears — Up arrow — Florida Man Repertory Theatre canceled its adaptation of “The Edge.”

Spiny lobster season — Up arrow — It’s only four sleeps away!