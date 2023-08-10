Ruth’s List endorses Rita Harris in HD 44

Rep. Rita Harris has landed the approval of one of Florida’s most influential organizations supporting pro-choice candidates.

Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing the Orlando Democrat for a second term.

“Ruth’s List is proud to once again endorse Rep. Rita Harris for re-election,” said Christina Diamond, CEO for Ruth’s List Florida. “She is one of the most outspoken, impassioned advocates for reproductive rights, and we need her in Tallahassee to fight back against the relentless attacks on our reproductive health care.”

An announcement noted Harris championed legislation aimed at preserving access to reproductive care as abortion rights were under attack. The freshman lawmaker sponsored a bill (HB 1220) that would declare abortion access as a fundamental right and allow abortions in some cases during any trimester of pregnancy.

“In just one term, Rita has shown what a true leader looks like, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that she is reelected and continues to stand up for women and families, and serve the people of Orlando,” Diamond said.

The support notably comes as Harris faces a rematch in House District 44 with former Rep. Daisy Morales, an Orlando Democrat.

Harris unseated Morales in 2022, defeating the incumbent in a Democratic Primary after securing support from many state Democratic leaders. Weeks afterward, Morales filed to run again in 2024.

During her tenure in the House, Morales broke with her party on a handful of major bills, like the 2021 tax bill and legislation to ban employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines. And while Morales had voted against a ban on abortions 15 weeks into pregnancy, many progressives viewed Harris, who previously worked for Planned Parenthood, as a stronger defender of women’s reproductive rights.

Ruth’s List also endorsed Harris over Morales in the 2022 race.

“With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we need leaders like … Rita in Tallahassee who will unapologetically fight to reclaim our reproductive rights,” read an Instagram post at the time announcing the support.