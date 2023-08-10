August 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ruth’s List endorses Rita Harris in HD 44

Jacob OglesAugust 10, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.10.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Raquel Regalado gains Director role at St. Thomas University

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Francis Suarez blasts Joe Biden admin, calls for immigration reform during southern border visit

Rita Harris
The group also supported the Orlando Democrat in 2022.

Rep. Rita Harris has landed the approval of one of Florida’s most influential organizations supporting pro-choice candidates.

Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing the Orlando Democrat for a second term.

“Ruth’s List is proud to once again endorse Rep. Rita Harris for re-election,” said Christina Diamond, CEO for Ruth’s List Florida. “She is one of the most outspoken, impassioned advocates for reproductive rights, and we need her in Tallahassee to fight back against the relentless attacks on our reproductive health care.”

An announcement noted Harris championed legislation aimed at preserving access to reproductive care as abortion rights were under attack. The freshman lawmaker sponsored a bill (HB 1220) that would declare abortion access as a fundamental right and allow abortions in some cases during any trimester of pregnancy.

“In just one term, Rita has shown what a true leader looks like, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that she is reelected and continues to stand up for women and families, and serve the people of Orlando,” Diamond said.

The support notably comes as Harris faces a rematch in House District 44 with former Rep. Daisy Morales, an Orlando Democrat.

Harris unseated Morales in 2022, defeating the incumbent in a Democratic Primary after securing support from many state Democratic leaders. Weeks afterward, Morales filed to run again in 2024.

During her tenure in the House, Morales broke with her party on a handful of major bills, like the 2021 tax bill and legislation to ban employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines. And while Morales had voted against a ban on abortions 15 weeks into pregnancy, many progressives viewed Harris, who previously worked for Planned Parenthood, as a stronger defender of women’s reproductive rights.

Ruth’s List also endorsed Harris over Morales in the 2022 race.

“With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we need leaders like … Rita in Tallahassee who will unapologetically fight to reclaim our reproductive rights,” read an Instagram post at the time announcing the support.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFrancis Suarez blasts Joe Biden admin, calls for immigration reform during southern border visit

nextRaquel Regalado gains Director role at St. Thomas University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories